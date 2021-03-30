TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 29, 2021 _____ 284 FPUS54 KFWD 300807 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 TXZ119-302115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ118-302115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ159-302115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ158-302115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ104-302115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ103-302115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ093-302115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ092-302115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ091-302115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ102-302115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ101-302115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ100-302115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ115-302115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ116-302115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ117-302115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ131-302115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ132-302115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ130-302115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ129-302115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ141-302115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ142-302115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ156-302115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ157-302115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ143-302115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ144-302115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ133-302115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ134-302115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ145-302115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ146-302115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ161-302115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ160-302115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ174-302115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ175-302115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ162-302115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ147-302115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ148-302115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ135-302115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ122-302115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ121-302115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ120-302115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ105-302115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ123-302115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ107-302115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ106-302115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ095-302115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ094-302115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. 