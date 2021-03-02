TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

TXZ119-022230-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ118-022230-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ159-022230-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ158-022230-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ104-022230-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ103-022230-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ093-022230-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ092-022230-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ091-022230-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ102-022230-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ101-022230-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ100-022230-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ115-022230-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ116-022230-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ117-022230-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ131-022230-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ132-022230-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ130-022230-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ129-022230-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ141-022230-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ142-022230-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ156-022230-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ157-022230-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ143-022230-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ144-022230-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ133-022230-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ134-022230-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ145-022230-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ146-022230-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ161-022230-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ160-022230-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ174-022230-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ175-022230-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ162-022230-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ147-022230-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ148-022230-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ135-022230-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ122-022230-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ121-022230-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ120-022230-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ105-022230-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ123-022230-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ107-022230-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ106-022230-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ095-022230-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ094-022230-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

319 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

24

