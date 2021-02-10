TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 9, 2021 _____ 782 FPUS54 KFWD 100925 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 TXZ119-102215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle, drizzle, a slight chance of rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain and rain likely in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain, thunderstorms and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, snow and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ118-102215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms, a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ159-102215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain, freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, snow and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ158-102215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, isolated thunderstorms and freezing rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain, thunderstorms and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain with freezing rain likely. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ104-102215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ103-102215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ093-102215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain in the morning. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ TXZ092-102215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain in the morning. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ TXZ091-102215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. $$ TXZ102-102215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain in the morning. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ101-102215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Areas of freezing drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ100-102215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ115-102215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain in the morning. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ116-102215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ117-102215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Areas of freezing drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ131-102215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and sleet. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ132-102215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle, drizzle with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms, freezing rain and rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain, thunderstorms and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and sleet. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ130-102215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Areas of freezing drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ129-102215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ141-102215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Areas of freezing drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain, thunderstorms and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ142-102215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms, freezing rain and rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ156-102215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Freezing rain likely with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain, freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of sleet in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ157-102215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle with a slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain, freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain, freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow, rain and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ143-102215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle this morning, then a chance of rain with a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Colder with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with freezing rain likely. A chance of thunderstorms and rain in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ144-102215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain. A slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ133-102215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle, drizzle with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain likely with a chance of rain in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain, thunderstorms and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow, rain and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ134-102215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle, a slight chance of rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain and rain likely in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. A slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ145-102215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms. Rain, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, snow and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ146-102215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle, a slight chance of rain, areas of freezing drizzle with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain, freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain, isolated thunderstorms with a slight chance of freezing rain in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, snow and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ161-102215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow with a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ160-102215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ174-102215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and sleet. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet in the evening, then a chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ175-102215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ162-102215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ147-102215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ148-102215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ135-102215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ122-102215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle, a chance of freezing rain with areas of freezing drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain and freezing rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain with freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ121-102215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle, a slight chance of rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain with rain likely. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain, thunderstorms and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. A slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ120-102215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle, a slight chance of rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain. Cold. Temperatures steady around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain, thunderstorms and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ105-102215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Areas of freezing drizzle with a slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain, thunderstorms and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow, rain and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ123-102215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...A chance of freezing rain, areas of freezing drizzle and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain and rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain, thunderstorms and freezing rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ107-102215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Areas of freezing drizzle and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain and rain. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ106-102215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Areas of freezing drizzle and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and rain. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain and rain likely in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold. Temperatures steady around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain and rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ095-102215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Areas of freezing drizzle and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and rain. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold. Temperatures steady around 30. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ094-102215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 325 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Areas of freezing drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Freezing rain. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$