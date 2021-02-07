TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

TXZ119-072230-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A chance

of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

$$

TXZ118-072230-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight chance of

sleet and snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Temperatures steady

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

$$

TXZ159-072230-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of sleet. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as

low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

$$

TXZ158-072230-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 15.

$$

TXZ104-072230-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A chance

of rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

$$

TXZ103-072230-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

sleet and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight chance of snow

and sleet in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

$$

TXZ093-072230-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of snow, a slight chance of rain and sleet after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight chance of

snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then partly sunny

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as

5 above.

$$

TXZ092-072230-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of snow, a slight chance of rain and sleet after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then partly sunny

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the mid 30s. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as

5 above.

$$

TXZ091-072230-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A chance

of snow, a slight chance of sleet and freezing rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then partly sunny

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the mid 30s. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above.

$$

TXZ102-072230-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

sleet and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, snow

and sleet in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

$$

TXZ101-072230-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A

chance of snow, a slight chance of sleet and freezing rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values around

20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above.

$$

TXZ100-072230-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, a slight

chance of rain, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

$$

TXZ115-072230-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, a slight

chance of rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

$$

TXZ116-072230-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain, sleet and snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, snow

and sleet in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

$$

TXZ117-072230-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, snow

and sleet in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

$$

TXZ131-072230-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cooler. Temperatures

steady around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

$$

TXZ132-072230-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

$$

TXZ130-072230-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight chance

of sleet and snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

$$

TXZ129-072230-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and sleet after midnight. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, snow

and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

$$

TXZ141-072230-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and sleet after midnight. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight chance

of sleet and snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

$$

TXZ142-072230-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

$$

TXZ156-072230-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

$$

TXZ157-072230-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

$$

TXZ143-072230-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

$$

TXZ144-072230-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

$$

TXZ133-072230-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

$$

TXZ134-072230-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of sleet. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

$$

TXZ145-072230-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of sleet. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

$$

TXZ146-072230-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 15.

$$

TXZ161-072230-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 15.

$$

TXZ160-072230-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as

low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

$$

TXZ174-072230-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind

chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

$$

TXZ175-072230-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill

values around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

$$

TXZ162-072230-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill

values around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

$$

TXZ147-072230-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet in the afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

$$

TXZ148-072230-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain with a slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chill values around 20.

$$

TXZ135-072230-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 15.

$$

TXZ122-072230-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 15.

$$

TXZ121-072230-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A chance

of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

$$

TXZ120-072230-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A chance

of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

$$

TXZ105-072230-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A chance

of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

$$

TXZ123-072230-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

$$

TXZ107-072230-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

$$

TXZ106-072230-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A chance

of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

$$

TXZ095-072230-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A chance

of rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

$$

TXZ094-072230-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

300 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Sleet and snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A chance

of rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as

low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

$$

