TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 22, 2020 _____ 285 FPUS54 KFWD 230903 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 TXZ119-232315- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ118-232315- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ159-232315- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ158-232315- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ104-232315- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ103-232315- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ093-232315- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ092-232315- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ091-232315- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 16 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ102-232315- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ101-232315- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ100-232315- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ115-232315- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ116-232315- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ117-232315- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ131-232315- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ132-232315- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ130-232315- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ129-232315- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ141-232315- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ142-232315- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ156-232315- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ157-232315- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ143-232315- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ144-232315- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ133-232315- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ134-232315- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ145-232315- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ146-232315- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ161-232315- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ160-232315- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ174-232315- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ175-232315- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ162-232315- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ147-232315- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ148-232315- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ135-232315- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ122-232315- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ121-232315- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ120-232315- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ105-232315- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ123-232315- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ107-232315- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ106-232315- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ095-232315- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ094-232315- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 303 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather