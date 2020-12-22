TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 21, 2020 _____ 903 FPUS54 KFWD 220929 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 TXZ119-222345- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ118-222345- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ159-222345- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ158-222345- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ104-222345- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ103-222345- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ093-222345- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ092-222345- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ091-222345- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ102-222345- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ101-222345- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ100-222345- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 19. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ115-222345- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ116-222345- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ117-222345- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ131-222345- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ132-222345- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ130-222345- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ129-222345- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 19. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ141-222345- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ142-222345- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ156-222345- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ157-222345- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ143-222345- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ144-222345- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ133-222345- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ134-222345- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ145-222345- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ146-222345- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ161-222345- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ160-222345- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ174-222345- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ175-222345- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ162-222345- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ147-222345- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ148-222345- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ135-222345- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ122-222345- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ121-222345- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ120-222345- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ105-222345- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ123-222345- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ107-222345- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ106-222345- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ095-222345- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ094-222345- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 329 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$