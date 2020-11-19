TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

079 FPUS54 KFWD 190932

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

TXZ119-192215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ118-192215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ159-192215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles

in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures

falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ158-192215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles

in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ104-192215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ103-192215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ093-192215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ092-192215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows around

40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ091-192215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ102-192215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ101-192215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ100-192215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with

lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ115-192215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ116-192215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ117-192215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ131-192215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ132-192215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ130-192215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ129-192215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ141-192215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ142-192215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ156-192215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ157-192215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles

in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ143-192215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ144-192215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles

in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ133-192215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles

in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ134-192215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ145-192215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles

in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ146-192215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ161-192215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ160-192215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ174-192215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ175-192215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ162-192215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ147-192215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ148-192215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ135-192215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ122-192215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ121-192215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ120-192215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ105-192215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ123-192215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ107-192215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ106-192215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ095-192215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ094-192215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

332 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

