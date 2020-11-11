TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 10, 2020
_____
699 FPUS54 KFWD 110914
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
TXZ119-112230-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered sprinkles in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ118-112230-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ159-112230-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered sprinkles in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ158-112230-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ104-112230-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ103-112230-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ093-112230-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ092-112230-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ091-112230-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ102-112230-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ101-112230-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ100-112230-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ115-112230-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows around 50. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ116-112230-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ117-112230-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ131-112230-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ132-112230-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered sprinkles in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ130-112230-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ129-112230-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ141-112230-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ142-112230-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered sprinkles in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ156-112230-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered sprinkles in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ157-112230-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered sprinkles in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ143-112230-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered sprinkles in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ144-112230-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered sprinkles in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ133-112230-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered sprinkles in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ134-112230-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered sprinkles in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ145-112230-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered sprinkles in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ146-112230-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered sprinkles in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ161-112230-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered sprinkles in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ160-112230-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ174-112230-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ175-112230-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ162-112230-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ147-112230-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered sprinkles in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ148-112230-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ135-112230-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered sprinkles in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ122-112230-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered sprinkles in the morning...
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ121-112230-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered sprinkles in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ120-112230-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered sprinkles in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ105-112230-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered sprinkles in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ123-112230-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered sprinkles in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ107-112230-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered sprinkles in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ106-112230-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered sprinkles in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ095-112230-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered sprinkles in the morning...
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ094-112230-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
314 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning...
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather