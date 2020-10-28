TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020
870 FPUS54 KFWD 280800
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
TXZ119-282300-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy drizzle. Showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ118-282300-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy drizzle. Showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ159-282300-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Showers this
morning. Isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ158-282300-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms with
patchy drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ104-282300-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle. Showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ103-282300-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy drizzle. Showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ093-282300-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle. Showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady around 40. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ092-282300-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy drizzle. Showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ091-282300-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy drizzle. Showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ102-282300-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning. Isolated thunderstorms with patchy
drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ101-282300-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ100-282300-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ115-282300-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ116-282300-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ117-282300-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ131-282300-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ132-282300-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ130-282300-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with possible thunderstorms
and drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ129-282300-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms
with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ141-282300-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms
with patchy drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ142-282300-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms
with patchy drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ156-282300-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms
with patchy drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ157-282300-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms
with patchy drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ143-282300-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle this morning, then sunny this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ144-282300-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ133-282300-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Showers this
morning. Isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ134-282300-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy drizzle.
Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ145-282300-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Showers this
morning. Isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ146-282300-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy drizzle.
Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around
50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ161-282300-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy drizzle.
Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around
50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ160-282300-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers
likely this morning. Isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ174-282300-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with possible thunderstorms
and drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ175-282300-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
drizzle. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ162-282300-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy drizzle. Showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ147-282300-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy drizzle. Showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ148-282300-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy drizzle. Showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ135-282300-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy drizzle. Showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ122-282300-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy drizzle. Showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ121-282300-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle. Showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ120-282300-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms with patchy drizzle. Showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ105-282300-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy drizzle. Showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ123-282300-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy drizzle. Showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ107-282300-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle. Highs
in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s this
afternoon. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ106-282300-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers with patchy drizzle. Isolated thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ095-282300-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ094-282300-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy drizzle. Showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
