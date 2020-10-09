TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

417 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

