TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 26, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

TXZ119-272115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ118-272115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ159-272115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ158-272115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ104-272115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph

are possible. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ103-272115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ093-272115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ092-272115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ091-272115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ102-272115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ101-272115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ100-272115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ115-272115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ116-272115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ117-272115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ131-272115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ132-272115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows around

60. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ130-272115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ129-272115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ141-272115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ142-272115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ156-272115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ157-272115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ143-272115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

north with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ144-272115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ133-272115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Breezy with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ134-272115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ145-272115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ146-272115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening...

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ161-272115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ160-272115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ174-272115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ175-272115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid

with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ162-272115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid

with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ147-272115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid

with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ148-272115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid

with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ135-272115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening...then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less

humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ122-272115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid

with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ121-272115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ120-272115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ105-272115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ123-272115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ107-272115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ106-272115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ095-272115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ094-272115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in

the evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the north with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

