TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020
_____
582 FPUS54 KFWD 220900
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
TXZ119-222200-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ118-222200-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ159-222200-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ158-222200-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ104-222200-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ103-222200-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ093-222200-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ092-222200-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ091-222200-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ102-222200-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-222200-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ100-222200-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ115-222200-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ116-222200-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ117-222200-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ131-222200-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-222200-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ130-222200-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-222200-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-222200-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ142-222200-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ156-222200-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ157-222200-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ143-222200-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ144-222200-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ133-222200-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ134-222200-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ145-222200-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ146-222200-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ161-222200-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ160-222200-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ174-222200-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ175-222200-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ162-222200-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 40 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ147-222200-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ148-222200-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ135-222200-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ122-222200-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ121-222200-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ120-222200-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ105-222200-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ123-222200-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ107-222200-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ106-222200-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5