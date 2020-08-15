TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020
_____
161 FPUS54 KFWD 150811
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
TXZ119-152115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-152115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-152115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-152115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-152115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ103-152115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ093-152115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-152115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-152115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ102-152115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ101-152115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ100-152115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ115-152115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon. Heat index readings up to
108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ116-152115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ117-152115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ131-152115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-152115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-152115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ129-152115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-152115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ142-152115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ156-152115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-152115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-152115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ144-152115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-152115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-152115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-152115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-152115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-152115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-152115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-152115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ175-152115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ162-152115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ147-152115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ148-152115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs around 101. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ135-152115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs around 101. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ122-152115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ121-152115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ120-152115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. East winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ105-152115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ123-152115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ107-152115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ106-152115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ095-152115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
311 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CD