TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 13, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
TXZ119-142115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ118-142115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ159-142115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ158-142115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ104-142115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs in
the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up
to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ103-142115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ093-142115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning. Hot
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ092-142115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning. Hot
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ091-142115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning...
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ102-142115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ101-142115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Hot with highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Hot
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ100-142115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs
around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ115-142115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ116-142115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ117-142115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ131-142115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ132-142115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot
with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ130-142115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ129-142115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ141-142115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ142-142115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ156-142115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ157-142115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ143-142115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ144-142115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ133-142115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ134-142115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ145-142115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ146-142115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ161-142115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ160-142115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ174-142115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ175-142115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot,
humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ162-142115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ147-142115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ148-142115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ135-142115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ122-142115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ121-142115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot,
humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ120-142115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to
107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
TXZ105-142115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to
106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
TXZ123-142115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
TXZ107-142115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
TXZ106-142115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ095-142115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Humid
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ094-142115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
400 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Hot
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
