TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020

769 FPUS54 KFWD 100818

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

TXZ119-102130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ118-102130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ159-102130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ158-102130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ104-102130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ103-102130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ093-102130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ092-102130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ091-102130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ102-102130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ101-102130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ100-102130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ115-102130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ116-102130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ117-102130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ131-102130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index readings

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ132-102130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ130-102130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ129-102130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ141-102130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ142-102130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ156-102130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ157-102130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ143-102130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ144-102130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ133-102130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ134-102130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ145-102130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ146-102130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ161-102130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ160-102130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ174-102130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ175-102130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ162-102130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ147-102130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ148-102130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ135-102130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ122-102130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. West winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ121-102130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 114 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ120-102130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 116.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ105-102130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ123-102130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ107-102130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 101. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ106-102130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ095-102130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

North winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ094-102130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

318 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

North winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

