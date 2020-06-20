TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020

_____

154 FPUS54 KFWD 200621

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

TXZ119-200915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ118-200915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ159-200915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ158-200915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ104-200915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ103-200915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ093-200915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ092-200915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ091-200915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ102-200915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ101-200915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ100-200915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ115-200915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ116-200915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ117-200915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ131-200915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ132-200915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ130-200915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ129-200915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ141-200915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ142-200915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ156-200915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ157-200915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ143-200915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ144-200915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ133-200915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ134-200915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ145-200915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ146-200915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ161-200915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ160-200915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ174-200915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ175-200915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ162-200915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ147-200915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of