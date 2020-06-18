TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 17, 2020
_____
024 FPUS54 KFWD 180803
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
TXZ119-182245-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
$$
TXZ118-182245-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ159-182245-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ158-182245-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-182245-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ103-182245-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ093-182245-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-182245-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-182245-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ102-182245-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ101-182245-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ100-182245-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ115-182245-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ116-182245-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ117-182245-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ131-182245-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ132-182245-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ130-182245-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ129-182245-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ141-182245-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ142-182245-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ156-182245-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-182245-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ143-182245-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ144-182245-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ133-182245-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ134-182245-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ145-182245-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ146-182245-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ161-182245-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ160-182245-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ174-182245-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ175-182245-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ162-182245-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ147-182245-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ148-182245-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ135-182245-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ122-182245-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ121-182245-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ120-182245-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ105-182245-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ123-182245-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY