TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 11, 2020

_____

152 FPUS54 KFWD 120935

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

TXZ119-122215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ118-122215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-122215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-122215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-122215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ103-122215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ093-122215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ092-122215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ091-122215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ102-122215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ101-122215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ100-122215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-122215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ116-122215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ117-122215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-122215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-122215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ130-122215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-122215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-122215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-122215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ156-122215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ157-122215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-122215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-122215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-122215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-122215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-122215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-122215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ161-122215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-122215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-122215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ175-122215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ162-122215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ147-122215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ148-122215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ135-122215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ122-122215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ121-122215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ120-122215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ105-122215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ123-122215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ107-122215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ106-122215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ095-122215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ094-122215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

435 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

