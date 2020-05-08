TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ118-082115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ159-082115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ158-082115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ104-082115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 174 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ103-082115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ093-082115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 174 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ092-082115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 174 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to
25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to
35 mph are possible.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ091-082115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper
60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this
afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ102-082115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy, cooler with highs around 70.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ101-082115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this
afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ100-082115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs around
70. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this
afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ115-082115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this
afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ116-082115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower
70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this
afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ117-082115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower
70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this
afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ131-082115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to
35 mph are possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ132-082115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to
35 mph are possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ130-082115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ129-082115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower
70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this
afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ141-082115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to
25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to
35 mph are possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ142-082115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to
35 mph are possible.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ156-082115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ157-082115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ143-082115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are
possible.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ144-082115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to
35 mph are possible.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ133-082115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to
35 mph are possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ134-082115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ145-082115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to
35 mph are possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ146-082115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ161-082115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
north this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ160-082115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ174-082115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ175-082115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ162-082115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ147-082115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
north with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ148-082115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ135-082115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ122-082115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ121-082115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ120-082115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
320 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
