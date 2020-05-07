TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2020
_____
657 FPUS54 KFWD 070601
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
TXZ119-070915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ118-070915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ159-070915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Breezy and Not as cool. More humid with lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ158-070915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and Not as cool. More
humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ104-070915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ103-070915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ093-070915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ092-070915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ091-070915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ102-070915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ101-070915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with lows around 60.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ100-070915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More
humid with lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 70.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ115-070915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. More humid with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ116-070915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. More humid with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ117-070915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. More
humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ131-070915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ132-070915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ130-070915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. More humid with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ129-070915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. More humid with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to
the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ141-070915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. More humid with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to
20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ142-070915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. More humid with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to
20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ156-070915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ157-070915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ143-070915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to
20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ144-070915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ133-070915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. More
humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ134-070915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ145-070915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ146-070915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ161-070915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ160-070915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ174-070915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 70.
South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ175-070915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ162-070915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ147-070915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ148-070915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ135-070915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ122-070915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ121-070915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
101 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly su