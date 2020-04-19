TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing.

Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Much warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing.

Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing.

Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then partly

sunny this afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this morning. Warmer with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

318 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lo