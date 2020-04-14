TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
Dallas-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tarrant-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
McLennan-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Bell-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Collin-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Patchy
frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Denton-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Patchy
frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Grayson-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs
around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Patchy
frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Cooke-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs
around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Patchy
frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Montague-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wise-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs
around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Patchy
frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Jack-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Young-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Stephens-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Palo Pinto-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Parker-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Hood-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Somervell-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Erath-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Eastland-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Comanche-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with
highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Mills-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lampasas-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Coryell-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around
70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Hamilton-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Bosque-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Johnson-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Ellis-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Hill-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Navarro-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Limestone-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Falls-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Milam-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Robertson-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Leon-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Freestone-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Anderson-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Henderson-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Van Zandt-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Kaufman-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Rockwall-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
358 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Hunt-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and