TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
TXZ119-302215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and light sleet
this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
TXZ118-302215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and light sleet
this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ159-302215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
light sleet this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
light sleet in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with
lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ158-302215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
light sleet this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
light sleet in the evening. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ104-302215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and light sleet
this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ103-302215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
light sleet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ093-302215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
light sleet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ092-302215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph this
morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light
and variable winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ091-302215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ102-302215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ101-302215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ100-302215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph
this morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper
20s. Wind chill readings around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ115-302215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph this morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light
and variable winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ116-302215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ117-302215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ131-302215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
light sleet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder with lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ132-302215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and light sleet
this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder with lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ130-302215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder with lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
TXZ129-302215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. Wind
chill readings around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ141-302215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder with lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ142-302215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and light sleet
this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Cooler with highs
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder with lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ156-302215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of light sleet this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected.
Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder with
lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ157-302215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of light sleet this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected.
Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with
lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ143-302215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and light sleet
this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Cooler with highs
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder with
lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ144-302215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and light sleet
this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder with
lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ133-302215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and light sleet
this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ134-302215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and light sleet
this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ145-302215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
light sleet this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ146-302215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
light sleet in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows around 40.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ161-302215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
light sleet in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows around 40.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ160-302215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
light sleet this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
light sleet in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Much cooler with lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ174-302215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around
50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
light sleet in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ175-302215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
light sleet in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s.
TXZ162-302215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
light sleet in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s.
TXZ147-302215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
light sleet in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ148-302215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of light sleet in the evening. Cloudy
with a chance of showers. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ135-302215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
light sleet in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ122-302215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
light sleet in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows around 40.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ121-302215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
light sleet in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ120-302215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and light sleet
this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ123-302215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
light sleet in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows around 40.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ105-302215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and light sleet
this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of light sleet in the evening. Cloudy
with a slight chance of showers. No sleet accumulation expected.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
TXZ107-302215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
300 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
light sleet in the evening...then a slight chance o