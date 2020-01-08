TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020
_____
285 FPUS54 KFWD 080925
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
TXZ119-082215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ118-082215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ159-082215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ158-082215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ104-082215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,
thunderstorms with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ103-082215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ093-082215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,
thunderstorms with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms with patchy drizzle in
the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ092-082215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,
thunderstorms with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms with patchy drizzle in the morning...then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. A slight
chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ091-082215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill
readings around 20 in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ102-082215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ101-082215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers, thunderstorms and snow after midnight. Little
or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight
chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ100-082215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ115-082215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ116-082215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder
with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ117-082215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler
with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ131-082215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler
with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ132-082215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ130-082215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ129-082215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ141-082215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ142-082215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ156-082215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ157-082215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ143-082215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ144-082215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ133-082215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ134-082215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Much
cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ145-082215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ146-082215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then cloudy with patchy
drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Much
cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ161-082215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ160-082215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ174-082215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ175-082215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ162-082215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ147-082215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then cloudy with patchy
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ148-082215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
325 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then cloudy with patchy
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...M