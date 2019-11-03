TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy.