TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ118-242215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cold with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ159-242215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ158-242215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning...then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy and much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ104-242215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cold with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ103-242215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 this afternoon.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ093-242215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ092-242215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Cooler with highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ091-242215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Much

cooler with lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ102-242215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ101-242215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ100-242215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling to around 50 this afternoon.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Breezy and much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ115-242215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling to around 50 this afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ116-242215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ117-242215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ131-242215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 this

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ132-242215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this afternoon.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ130-242215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Breezy and much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ129-242215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Breezy and much colder with lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ141-242215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Breezy and much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ142-242215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Breezy and much colder. Less humid with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ156-242215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ157-242215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ143-242215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 this afternoon. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ144-242215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cold with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ133-242215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cold with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ134-242215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ145-242215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ146-242215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ161-242215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ160-242215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ174-242215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

313 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

s