TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
TXZ119-182215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ118-182215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ159-182215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ158-182215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ104-182215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ103-182215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ093-182215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ092-182215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ091-182215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph and gusty this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ102-182215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph and gusty this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ101-182215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph and gusty this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ100-182215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph and gusty this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ115-182215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph and gusty this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ116-182215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph and gusty this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ117-182215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph and gusty this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ131-182215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ132-182215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ130-182215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ129-182215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph and gusty this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ141-182215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph and gusty this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ142-182215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ156-182215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ157-182215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ143-182215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ144-182215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ133-182215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ134-182215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ145-182215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ146-182215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ161-182215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ160-182215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ174-182215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. More
humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ175-182215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. More
humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ162-182215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. More
humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ147-182215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. More
humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ148-182215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. More
humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ135-182215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ122-182215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ121-182215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ120-182215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ123-182215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ105-182215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ107-182215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ106-182215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ095-182215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ094-182215-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
307 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
