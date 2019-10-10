TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019
_____
412 FPUS54 KFWD 100849
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
TXZ119-102300-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ118-102300-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ159-102300-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler
with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy and Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ158-102300-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler
with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and
Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ104-102300-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ103-102300-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the evening. Breezy and Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north
20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ093-102300-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ092-102300-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much cooler. Less
humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ091-102300-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Breezy and Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ102-102300-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Much cooler.
Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ101-102300-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs
around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ100-102300-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy
and Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs
around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ115-102300-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder
with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ116-102300-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Showers in the evening...then showers
likely after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ117-102300-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers, breezy and Much cooler. Less
humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ131-102300-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with
lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ132-102300-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ130-102300-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ129-102300-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler.
Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder
with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ141-102300-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ142-102300-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ156-102300-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler
with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph becoming
north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy and Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ157-102300-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy and Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 60. North
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ143-102300-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less
humid with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ144-102300-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy and Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ133-102300-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ134-102300-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler. Less humid with highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ145-102300-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler. Less humid with highs
around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ146-102300-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with
lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs around 60. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ161-102300-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler
with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and
Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ160-102300-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler
with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and
Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ174-102300-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler
with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and
Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ175-102300-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler
with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ162-102300-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid
50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ147-102300-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
349 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler
with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mos