TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2019

_____

165 FPUS54 KFWD 260806

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

TXZ119-262130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-262130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-262130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-262130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-262130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ103-262130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ093-262130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ092-262130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ091-262130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ102-262130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ101-262130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ100-262130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ115-262130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ116-262130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ117-262130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ131-262130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-262130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ130-262130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ129-262130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-262130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-262130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-262130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-262130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-262130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-262130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-262130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-262130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-262130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-262130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ161-262130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-262130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-262130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ175-262130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ162-262130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ147-262130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ148-262130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ135-262130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ122-262130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ121-262130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ120-262130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ123-262130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ105-262130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ107-262130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ106-262130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ095-262130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

306 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDA