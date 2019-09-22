TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2019
_____
434 FPUS54 KFWD 220902
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
TXZ119-222130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ118-222130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ159-222130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ158-222130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ104-222130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ103-222130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ093-222130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ092-222130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ091-222130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ102-222130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ101-222130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ100-222130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the east after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ115-222130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ116-222130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ117-222130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ131-222130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ132-222130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ130-222130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ129-222130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ141-222130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ142-222130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
$$
TXZ156-222130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-222130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ143-222130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90.
$$
TXZ144-222130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
$$
TXZ133-222130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ134-222130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ145-222130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ146-222130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ161-222130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ160-222130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ174-222130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ175-222130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this
morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ162-222130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ147-222130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this
morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with