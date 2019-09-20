TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019

_____

205 FPUS54 KFWD 200838

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

TXZ119-202200-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ118-202200-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ159-202200-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning...

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ158-202200-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ104-202200-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning...then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ103-202200-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ093-202200-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ092-202200-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ091-202200-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ102-202200-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ101-202200-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ100-202200-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then mostly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ115-202200-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then mostly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ116-202200-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ117-202200-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ131-202200-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning...

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ132-202200-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning...

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ130-202200-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning...

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ129-202200-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ141-202200-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ142-202200-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ156-202200-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ157-202200-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ143-202200-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ144-202200-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning...

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ133-202200-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning...

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ134-202200-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ145-202200-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning...

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ146-202200-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ161-202200-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ160-202200-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning...

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ174-202200-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ175-202200-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ162-202200-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...th