TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 15, 2019
_____
518 FPUS54 KFWD 160807
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
TXZ119-162115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ118-162115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ159-162115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ158-162115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ104-162115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ103-162115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ093-162115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ092-162115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ091-162115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ102-162115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ101-162115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ100-162115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ115-162115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ116-162115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ117-162115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ131-162115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph
increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ132-162115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ130-162115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ129-162115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ141-162115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ142-162115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ156-162115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-162115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ143-162115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ144-162115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ133-162115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ134-162115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ145-162115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph
increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ146-162115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ161-162115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ160-162115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ174-162115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ175-162115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ162-162115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ147-162115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ148-162115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ135-162115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ122-162115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ121-162115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ120-162115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds
around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ123-162115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ105-162115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ107-162115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ106-162115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
307 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the