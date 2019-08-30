TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 29, 2019

_____

636 FPUS54 KFWD 300806

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

TXZ119-302115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-302115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-302115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ158-302115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ104-302115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ103-302115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ093-302115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ092-302115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ091-302115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ102-302115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ101-302115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ100-302115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ115-302115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ116-302115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ117-302115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-302115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-302115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ130-302115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-302115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-302115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-302115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-302115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-302115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-302115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-302115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-302115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-302115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-302115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-302115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ161-302115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-302115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-302115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ175-302115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ162-302115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ147-302115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ148-302115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ135-302115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ122-302115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ121-302115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ120-302115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ123-302115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ105-302115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ107-302115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ106-302115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ095-302115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers in the morning...then scattered showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ094-302115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

306 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

