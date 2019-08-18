TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TXZ119-182130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ118-182130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ159-182130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ158-182130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 101. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ104-182130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ103-182130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ093-182130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ092-182130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ091-182130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ102-182130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ101-182130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ100-182130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ115-182130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ116-182130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ117-182130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ131-182130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ132-182130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ130-182130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ129-182130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ141-182130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ142-182130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ156-182130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ157-182130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ143-182130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ144-182130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ133-182130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ134-182130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ145-182130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ146-182130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ161-182130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ160-182130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ174-182130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up

to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ175-182130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up

to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ162-182130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ147-182130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ148-182130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ135-182130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ122-182130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ121-182130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ120-182130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ123-182130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ105-182130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ107-182130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ106-182130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ095-182130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ094-182130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

314 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

