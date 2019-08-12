TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs around 102.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Heat index readings up to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs around 100.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 111 in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to

109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then partly cloudy with a less

than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 101. South winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then partly cloudy with a less

than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVE