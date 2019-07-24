TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 23, 2019



Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ118-242145-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ159-242145-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ158-242145-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ104-242145-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ103-242145-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ093-242145-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ092-242145-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ091-242145-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ102-242145-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ101-242145-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ100-242145-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ115-242145-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ116-242145-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ117-242145-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ131-242145-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ132-242145-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ130-242145-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ129-242145-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ141-242145-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ142-242145-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ156-242145-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ157-242145-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ143-242145-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ144-242145-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ133-242145-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ134-242145-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ145-242145-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ146-242145-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ161-242145-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ160-242145-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ174-242145-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ175-242145-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ162-242145-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ147-242145-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ148-242145-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ135-242145-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ122-242145-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ121-242145-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ120-242145-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ123-242145-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ105-242145-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ107-242145-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ106-242145-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ095-242145-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ094-242145-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

