TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

_____

761 FPUS54 KFWD 100213

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

TXZ119-100915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-100915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up

to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-100915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-100915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-100915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ103-100915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ093-100915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ092-100915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ091-100915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ102-100915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up

to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ101-100915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ100-100915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ115-100915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ116-100915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ117-100915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-100915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-100915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ130-100915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-100915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-100915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-100915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-100915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-100915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-100915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-100915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-100915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-100915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-100915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up

to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-100915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ161-100915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ160-100915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ174-100915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ175-100915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning...then mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ162-100915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning...then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ147-100915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning...then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ148-100915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning...then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ135-100915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ122-100915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

913 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds