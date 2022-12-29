TX Forecast for Friday, December 30, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly cloudy;62;43;SSW;6;50%;34%;1 Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;60;43;SSW;6;54%;34%;1 Alice;Mostly cloudy;79;48;NW;7;62%;12%;3 Alpine;Cooler with a shower;55;43;W;12;59%;80%;1 Amarillo;Breezy in the p.m.;59;34;SSW;14;49%;3%;3 Angleton;Occasional rain;74;53;WNW;7;78%;83%;1 Arlington;Mostly cloudy, mild;64;46;SSW;6;52%;26%;1 Austin;Mainly cloudy;68;48;WSW;5;56%;26%;1 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;68;46;W;7;61%;26%;1 Bay;A little rain;74;52;WNW;6;81%;82%;1 Beaumont;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;53;NW;7;87%;88%;1 Beeville;Rather cloudy;74;49;NW;6;71%;11%;3 Borger;Partly sunny;58;35;SSW;12;49%;3%;3 Bowie;Periods of sun;61;44;S;5;56%;12%;2 Breckenridge;More clouds than sun;63;44;SW;5;50%;24%;2 Brenham;Mostly cloudy;68;51;WNW;6;79%;39%;1 Bridgeport;More clouds than sun;61;44;SW;4;56%;12%;2 Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;79;52;NE;7;70%;26%;3 Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;65;41;SW;5;49%;36%;1 Burnet;More clouds than sun;64;46;WSW;4;49%;35%;1 Canadian;Mostly sunny;55;28;S;10;59%;2%;3 Castroville;Variable cloudiness;73;46;WNW;7;50%;21%;1 Childress;Partly sunny;56;36;SSW;7;53%;5%;3 Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;65;43;SSW;6;55%;27%;1 College Station;Mostly cloudy;69;49;WNW;6;74%;44%;1 Comanche;Mostly cloudy;65;44;WSW;5;46%;30%;1 Conroe;A little rain;68;47;WNW;6;86%;84%;1 Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;76;50;NNW;8;75%;13%;3 Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;65;48;WSW;6;72%;43%;1 Cotulla;A passing shower;75;47;WNW;6;59%;80%;1 Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;57;28;SSW;14;53%;2%;3 Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;64;46;S;5;56%;26%;1 Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;64;47;SSW;5;57%;30%;1 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;65;45;NNE;7;54%;24%;1 Decatur;Mostly cloudy;61;45;SW;5;51%;13%;1 Del Rio;Cooler with a shower;64;44;W;7;52%;81%;1 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cooler with a shower;61;42;W;7;59%;81%;1 Denton;Mostly cloudy;63;45;NE;6;55%;15%;1 Dryden;A passing shower;65;43;WSW;8;55%;80%;1 Dumas;Breezy in the p.m.;56;30;SSW;12;56%;2%;3 Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;81;52;NNE;7;57%;13%;3 El Paso;Partly sunny, breezy;60;42;W;14;62%;15%;2 Ellington;A little rain;72;54;WSW;7;86%;83%;1 Falfurrias;Rather cloudy;80;48;NNW;6;58%;10%;3 Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;64;47;WSW;5;55%;34%;1 Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;64;46;WSW;5;48%;20%;1 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;62;46;WNW;6;55%;18%;1 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;65;47;WSW;5;51%;20%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;64;43;SSW;5;53%;25%;1 Fredericksburg;More clouds than sun;64;44;W;5;51%;33%;1 Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;62;42;ESE;5;53%;11%;1 Galveston;Occasional rain;71;57;NW;8;90%;83%;1 Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;64;45;WSW;5;56%;33%;1 Georgetown;Rather cloudy;66;48;WSW;5;55%;33%;1 Giddings;Mostly cloudy;68;48;W;5;68%;35%;1 Gilmer;A little rain;63;45;S;4;81%;85%;1 Graham;Partly sunny;62;40;SSW;5;52%;14%;2 Granbury;Variable cloudiness;63;42;SW;4;57%;21%;1 Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy, mild;65;46;SSW;5;51%;25%;1 Greenville;Mainly cloudy;64;44;NNE;6;63%;34%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;52;40;W;35;76%;19%;2 Hamilton;More clouds than sun;65;45;WSW;5;52%;32%;1 Harlingen;Rather cloudy;79;53;NE;7;70%;20%;3 Hearne;Mostly cloudy;66;47;W;6;75%;44%;1 Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;78;49;NNW;6;52%;7%;3 Henderson;A touch of rain;66;45;W;5;82%;85%;1 Hereford;Breezy in the p.m.;59;36;SSW;11;52%;4%;3 Hillsboro;Mainly cloudy;65;45;SW;5;58%;37%;1 Hondo;Variable cloudiness;69;45;WNW;7;52%;23%;1 Houston;A little rain;71;53;WSW;6;80%;83%;1 Houston (Hobby Airport);A little rain;77;58;WSW;6;67%;83%;1 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A little rain;73;54;WSW;8;76%;83%;1 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Occasional rain;72;52;W;6;79%;83%;1 Houston Clover;A little rain;73;53;W;7;78%;83%;1 Houston Hooks;Occasional rain;70;49;WNW;6;79%;84%;1 Houston Hull;A touch of rain;71;53;W;6;79%;83%;1 Houston Intercontinental;A bit of rain;69;51;SW;6;83%;84%;1 Huntsville;A little rain;67;48;WNW;5;84%;85%;1 Ingleside;A little rain;75;52;NW;6;72%;81%;1 Jacksonville;A little rain;65;46;WSW;4;87%;85%;1 Jasper;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;50;NNW;6;96%;88%;1 Junction;A passing shower;63;38;WSW;5;51%;82%;1 Kellyusa Airport;Variable cloudiness;72;45;WNW;6;53%;18%;2 Kerrville;More clouds than sun;65;42;W;4;53%;31%;1 Killeen;Mostly cloudy;64;47;WSW;5;55%;34%;1 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;64;47;WSW;5;52%;34%;1 Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;78;48;NNW;7;69%;12%;3 La Grange;Mostly cloudy;70;50;WNW;5;69%;36%;1 Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;66;47;WSW;4;54%;31%;1 Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;63;46;SW;5;57%;33%;1 Laredo;Clouds and sun;77;48;NE;7;57%;3%;4 Llano;Variable cloudiness;63;42;WSW;5;57%;36%;1 Longview;A little rain;65;45;S;5;83%;85%;1 Lubbock;Partly sunny;57;39;SW;9;63%;20%;2 Lufkin;A little rain;67;48;NW;5;91%;85%;1 Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;82;54;NNE;7;58%;13%;3 Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;64;44;SW;7;58%;40%;1 Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;63;43;ENE;6;60%;25%;1 Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;63;45;S;5;61%;31%;1 Midland;Mostly cloudy;60;42;SSW;6;57%;27%;1 Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;60;42;SSW;6;57%;27%;1 Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;64;46;SSW;5;60%;33%;1 Mineola;A little rain;64;44;SW;4;80%;85%;1 Mineral Wells;Variable clouds;64;43;SW;5;56%;21%;1 Mount Pleasant;A little rain;63;45;SE;5;77%;85%;1 Nacogdoches;A touch of rain;66;45;NNW;6;90%;85%;1 New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;45;WNW;7;54%;31%;1 Odessa;Mostly cloudy;60;42;SW;5;57%;27%;1 Orange;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;54;NNW;6;85%;88%;1 Palacios;Occasional rain;71;51;WNW;8;82%;82%;1 Palestine;Occasional rain;66;47;NNW;6;80%;85%;1 Pampa;Breezy in the p.m.;56;34;SSW;13;50%;3%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Turning sunny;57;31;S;11;54%;3%;3 Paris;Mostly cloudy;62;42;NW;6;67%;39%;1 Pecos;Mostly cloudy;64;45;W;8;64%;26%;1 Perryton;Mostly sunny;52;26;S;14;66%;2%;3 Plainview;Breezy in the p.m.;58;37;SSW;11;59%;12%;3 Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;74;46;WNW;4;47%;17%;1 Port Aransas;A bit of rain;68;53;NW;6;83%;81%;1 Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;72;53;NNE;8;83%;28%;3 Port Lavaca;A little rain;72;52;WNW;7;74%;82%;2 Randolph AFB;Mainly cloudy;71;45;NW;5;53%;30%;1 Robstown;Mostly cloudy;78;52;NNW;7;67%;12%;3 Rockport;A touch of rain;71;51;NW;6;78%;81%;2 Rocksprings;A passing shower;59;44;W;6;63%;81%;1 San Angelo;Rather cloudy;60;40;SW;6;59%;36%;1 San Antonio;Variable cloudiness;73;47;WNW;5;51%;18%;1 San Antonio Stinson;Variable cloudiness;72;47;NW;5;48%;17%;2 San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;69;46;W;8;52%;22%;1 Seminole;Periods of sun;57;38;SW;7;66%;27%;1 Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy, mild;63;44;ENE;6;55%;14%;1 Snyder;Mostly cloudy;59;39;SW;7;55%;31%;1 Sonora;A passing shower;57;37;SW;6;58%;81%;1 Stephenville;Variable cloudiness;63;43;SW;4;49%;23%;2 Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;63;45;W;5;72%;44%;1 Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;62;45;SW;6;49%;34%;1 Temple;Mostly cloudy;64;46;WSW;6;57%;40%;1 Terrell;Mostly cloudy;65;45;WSW;6;65%;38%;1 Tyler;A little rain;65;45;SW;6;79%;85%;1 Uvalde;A passing shower;66;44;WNW;7;59%;81%;1 Vernon;Partly sunny;60;39;SSW;6;48%;4%;3 Victoria;Mostly cloudy;73;49;WNW;7;76%;15%;2 Waco;Mostly cloudy;65;44;SW;7;63%;41%;1 Weslaco;Rather cloudy, warm;81;53;NE;6;57%;14%;3 Wharton;A bit of rain;70;52;WNW;6;84%;82%;1 Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;60;41;SSW;6;53%;5%;3 Wink;Mostly cloudy;61;40;W;7;61%;26%;1 Zapata;A passing shower;79;48;N;6;53%;80%;3