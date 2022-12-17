TX Forecast for Sunday, December 18, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy;55;41;S;15;43%;26%;2 Abilene Dyess;Breezy;55;40;S;14;44%;26%;2 Alice;Cloudy;58;53;NNE;9;64%;92%;1 Alpine;Variable cloudiness;59;38;SSW;9;38%;0%;3 Amarillo;Cloudy and breezy;47;29;SSW;18;48%;44%;2 Angleton;Mostly cloudy;57;51;E;12;49%;66%;2 Arlington;Partly sunny;54;42;SSE;9;40%;56%;3 Austin;Mostly cloudy;56;43;SE;6;39%;82%;2 Austin Bergstrom;Rather cloudy;56;43;SE;7;40%;86%;2 Bay;Mostly cloudy;58;50;ENE;10;60%;68%;2 Beaumont;Partly sunny;59;45;ENE;9;46%;28%;3 Beeville;Cloudy and cool;54;50;ENE;8;65%;90%;1 Borger;Breezy in the p.m.;51;30;SSW;14;44%;26%;1 Bowie;Increasing clouds;52;40;SSE;10;45%;49%;3 Breckenridge;Cloudy;55;43;SSE;11;41%;81%;2 Brenham;Partly sunny;57;44;ESE;6;43%;100%;3 Bridgeport;Turning cloudy;53;40;SSE;9;47%;57%;3 Brownsville;Cloudy and warmer;65;60;E;9;66%;55%;1 Brownwood;Breezy in the p.m.;54;39;SSE;12;41%;55%;2 Burnet;Thickening clouds;53;41;SE;7;37%;81%;3 Canadian;Breezy in the p.m.;49;31;S;14;50%;48%;2 Castroville;Cloudy and cooler;53;43;ENE;6;39%;83%;1 Childress;Breezy in the p.m.;48;34;S;12;54%;55%;2 Cleburne;Periods of sun;54;41;SSE;10;44%;84%;3 College Station;Increasing clouds;57;43;ESE;8;39%;96%;3 Comanche;Increasing clouds;55;39;SSE;11;39%;57%;3 Conroe;Partly sunny;57;42;E;7;45%;100%;3 Corpus Christi;Cloudy and warmer;63;58;ENE;14;59%;67%;1 Corsicana;Partly sunny;56;42;SE;8;43%;82%;3 Cotulla;Cloudy and cooler;51;45;ENE;6;49%;87%;1 Dalhart;Cloudy and breezy;47;18;SSW;16;44%;3%;1 Dallas Love;Partly sunny;54;42;SE;8;39%;43%;3 Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;55;40;SE;8;38%;45%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;54;42;SSE;9;38%;56%;3 Decatur;Clouds and sun;52;39;SSE;9;42%;42%;3 Del Rio;Cloudy and cooler;54;43;SE;11;41%;12%;1 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy and cooler;52;44;SE;10;43%;13%;1 Denton;Partly sunny;53;40;SSE;10;45%;58%;3 Dryden;Breezy;55;37;ESE;15;43%;26%;3 Dumas;Breezy;48;23;SSW;16;51%;26%;2 Edinburg;Cloudy;60;55;N;7;67%;44%;1 El Paso;Mostly cloudy;54;33;WNW;6;40%;25%;1 Ellington;Partly sunny;57;46;ENE;11;46%;60%;3 Falfurrias;Cloudy;62;55;NE;8;59%;93%;1 Fort Hood;Rather cloudy;55;41;SSE;8;37%;81%;3 Fort Worth;Partly sunny;53;41;SSE;9;40%;41%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;53;40;SSE;11;41%;41%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;54;42;SSE;10;40%;41%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;55;42;SSE;9;42%;49%;3 Fredericksburg;Low clouds and cool;52;41;SE;7;39%;82%;1 Gainesville;Increasing clouds;52;38;SSE;9;45%;41%;3 Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;57;54;E;15;54%;65%;3 Gatesville;Clouding up;54;41;SSE;8;43%;81%;3 Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;55;41;SSE;7;39%;86%;3 Giddings;Partly sunny;55;43;ESE;6;42%;97%;3 Gilmer;Partly sunny;54;38;SE;5;48%;55%;3 Graham;Low clouds;54;41;SSE;9;42%;57%;2 Granbury;Clouding up;53;41;SSE;9;44%;45%;3 Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;55;42;SE;9;39%;46%;3 Greenville;Partly sunny;54;38;SE;8;46%;43%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Breezy;52;35;W;15;45%;40%;1 Hamilton;Areas of low clouds;54;40;SSE;10;40%;87%;2 Harlingen;Cloudy and warmer;65;61;ENE;10;66%;55%;1 Hearne;Turning cloudy;57;44;SE;7;44%;81%;3 Hebbronville;Cloudy;55;49;NNE;7;54%;91%;1 Henderson;Partly sunny;55;39;ESE;6;45%;84%;3 Hereford;Cloudy and breezy;47;31;SSW;15;51%;27%;1 Hillsboro;Increasing clouds;54;43;SE;9;44%;84%;3 Hondo;Cloudy and cooler;53;43;E;7;40%;64%;1 Houston;Clouding up;57;45;ENE;9;45%;66%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;60;47;ENE;11;41%;60%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Increasing clouds;57;45;ENE;11;46%;64%;3 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Clouds and sun;56;47;ENE;11;47%;65%;3 Houston Clover;Clouds and sunshine;56;49;ENE;11;46%;65%;3 Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;57;44;E;8;44%;85%;3 Houston Hull;Clouds and sun;57;46;ENE;10;46%;65%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Clouds and sun;57;43;E;9;46%;62%;3 Huntsville;Partly sunny;57;41;ESE;5;42%;79%;3 Ingleside;Breezy and warmer;63;59;ENE;15;60%;95%;1 Jacksonville;Partly sunny;54;39;SE;6;43%;84%;3 Jasper;Partly sunny;56;40;ESE;6;50%;26%;3 Junction;Low clouds and cool;54;42;SSE;9;42%;42%;1 Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;53;43;ENE;7;41%;88%;1 Kerrville;Low clouds;51;41;SE;7;42%;82%;1 Killeen;Rather cloudy;55;41;SSE;8;37%;81%;3 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;55;42;SSE;8;39%;81%;3 Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;62;57;NE;10;64%;92%;1 La Grange;Mostly cloudy;57;45;ESE;6;42%;100%;3 Lago Vista;Clouds and sun;55;42;SE;6;38%;83%;3 Lancaster;Partly sunny;54;40;SE;8;42%;57%;3 Laredo;Cloudy and cool;54;49;NE;6;47%;87%;1 Llano;Clouds and sun, cool;55;42;SE;7;42%;57%;3 Longview;Partly sunny;55;39;SE;5;47%;55%;3 Lubbock;Cloudy and breezy;49;32;S;15;54%;41%;1 Lufkin;Partly sunny;57;41;ESE;6;44%;70%;3 Mcallen;Cloudy;58;55;NW;8;75%;44%;1 Mcgregor;Clouding up;54;43;SSE;9;44%;81%;3 Mckinney;Partly sunny;54;39;SE;9;44%;55%;3 Mesquite;Partly sunny;54;40;SE;8;43%;43%;3 Midland;Breezy;54;37;S;15;48%;2%;2 Midland Airpark;Breezy;54;37;S;15;48%;2%;2 Midlothian;Partly sunny;54;40;SE;8;42%;80%;3 Mineola;Partly sunny;55;38;SE;5;44%;84%;3 Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;54;41;SSE;11;43%;42%;3 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;54;38;SE;6;49%;49%;3 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;55;38;ESE;6;47%;25%;3 New Braunfels;Cloudy;53;43;E;7;41%;97%;1 Odessa;Mostly cloudy, windy;54;35;SSE;17;47%;3%;2 Orange;Partly sunny;59;45;ENE;7;46%;27%;3 Palacios;Breezy in the p.m.;58;52;NE;13;57%;75%;1 Palestine;Partly sunny;55;41;ESE;7;46%;26%;3 Pampa;Cloudy and breezy;46;29;S;17;48%;26%;1 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Breezy in the p.m.;50;27;S;14;47%;26%;1 Paris;Partly sunny;53;37;SE;8;46%;46%;3 Pecos;Inc. clouds;57;32;E;6;52%;3%;2 Perryton;Breezy in the p.m.;47;25;S;17;55%;26%;2 Plainview;Breezy in the p.m.;46;29;SSW;13;62%;55%;1 Pleasanton;Cloudy;53;45;ENE;6;40%;97%;1 Port Aransas;Winds subsiding;64;61;E;17;57%;100%;1 Port Isabel;Breezy and warmer;70;63;ESE;16;59%;55%;1 Port Lavaca;Cloudy;57;53;NE;11;60%;78%;1 Randolph AFB;Cloudy;53;43;E;7;39%;97%;1 Robstown;Cloudy and warmer;62;56;NE;11;62%;85%;1 Rockport;Breezy and warmer;62;59;ENE;15;54%;90%;1 Rocksprings;Cloudy and chilly;47;40;SSE;11;41%;42%;1 San Angelo;Breezy in the p.m.;55;43;S;11;44%;26%;1 San Antonio;Cloudy;53;42;ENE;7;40%;91%;1 San Antonio Stinson;A thick cloud cover;52;42;ENE;7;41%;87%;1 San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;56;43;ESE;7;40%;88%;2 Seminole;Cloudy;52;31;S;11;51%;41%;1 Sherman-Denison;Increasing clouds;52;38;SSE;10;47%;41%;3 Snyder;Breezy in the p.m.;53;38;S;13;49%;26%;1 Sonora;Cloudy and breezy;52;40;SSE;14;41%;26%;1 Stephenville;Increasing clouds;54;40;SSE;10;39%;55%;3 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;54;38;SE;7;45%;47%;3 Sweetwater;Cloudy and breezy;55;41;S;15;43%;26%;1 Temple;Increasing clouds;54;42;SSE;9;40%;81%;3 Terrell;Partly sunny;55;39;SE;8;44%;59%;3 Tyler;Partly sunny;55;40;SE;7;43%;63%;3 Uvalde;Cloudy and chilly;50;42;ENE;6;40%;53%;1 Vernon;Breezy in the p.m.;52;42;SSE;12;41%;41%;2 Victoria;Cloudy;55;51;NE;9;58%;75%;1 Waco;Increasing clouds;55;43;SE;9;43%;84%;3 Weslaco;Cloudy and warmer;60;54;NNE;8;66%;66%;1 Wharton;Mostly cloudy;56;47;NE;9;54%;63%;2 Wichita Falls;Breezy in the p.m.;52;41;SSE;13;42%;81%;3 Wink;Mostly cloudy;55;31;SE;12;48%;3%;2 Zapata;Cloudy and cool;53;49;NNW;4;58%;88%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather