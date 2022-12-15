TX Forecast for Friday, December 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Partly sunny;47;26;NE;9;47%;24%;3 Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;45;26;ENE;9;47%;3%;3 Alice;Some sun;75;44;NE;6;63%;44%;4 Alpine;Cloudy;47;24;NE;6;42%;3%;1 Amarillo;Mostly sunny, cold;39;18;WNW;9;39%;8%;3 Angleton;Mostly sunny;70;43;NNE;8;54%;86%;3 Arlington;Mostly sunny;51;31;WNW;9;38%;24%;3 Austin;Cooler with some sun;53;39;NNE;7;55%;85%;2 Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, cooler;55;40;NNE;9;68%;82%;2 Bay;Mostly sunny;70;43;NNE;8;64%;85%;3 Beaumont;Mostly sunny;66;44;NNE;6;56%;22%;3 Beeville;An afternoon shower;72;44;NNE;6;70%;55%;4 Borger;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;20;WNW;8;33%;7%;3 Bowie;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;24;W;8;42%;5%;3 Breckenridge;Some sun;49;28;W;7;41%;24%;3 Brenham;An afternoon shower;59;41;NNE;7;64%;90%;2 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;26;W;7;43%;5%;3 Brownsville;Some sun;77;57;NE;10;64%;88%;3 Brownwood;Partly sunny;49;29;NNE;10;44%;26%;2 Burnet;Partly sunny, cooler;46;35;NE;7;62%;82%;2 Canadian;Breezy in the p.m.;44;17;WNW;12;29%;2%;3 Castroville;Cooler;65;40;NE;7;64%;44%;2 Childress;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;20;WNW;8;43%;11%;3 Cleburne;Partly sunny, cooler;49;33;NW;10;45%;24%;3 College Station;An afternoon shower;56;41;NNE;8;60%;91%;2 Comanche;Partly sunny, cooler;49;32;NNW;8;44%;25%;2 Conroe;Sun and some clouds;61;40;NNE;6;58%;86%;3 Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;74;44;NE;9;60%;33%;2 Corsicana;Partly sunny;49;34;NNW;8;48%;28%;3 Cotulla;Partly sunny;69;44;NE;6;64%;87%;2 Dalhart;Sunshine and cold;38;14;WNW;10;43%;10%;3 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;50;32;WNW;8;39%;24%;3 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;51;32;WNW;8;38%;24%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, cool;50;32;WNW;10;38%;25%;3 Decatur;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;28;W;7;40%;25%;3 Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;64;44;ENE;7;58%;22%;1 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Rather cloudy;60;41;ENE;7;68%;18%;1 Denton;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;27;W;9;41%;25%;3 Dryden;Cooler;58;34;NE;9;44%;88%;1 Dumas;Sunshine and cold;37;14;WNW;10;41%;7%;3 Edinburg;Nice with some sun;75;48;ENE;7;67%;86%;2 El Paso;Partly sunny;50;25;NNE;10;42%;0%;3 Ellington;Mostly sunny;66;44;NNE;9;54%;85%;3 Falfurrias;Sun and some clouds;74;44;NE;6;66%;65%;2 Fort Hood;Some sunshine;47;36;NNE;9;53%;85%;2 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;49;31;WNW;9;38%;24%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;50;30;W;10;40%;7%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;50;32;W;9;38%;8%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;51;30;WNW;9;40%;12%;3 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, cooler;53;35;NE;6;65%;60%;2 Gainesville;Sunshine and chilly;47;26;W;8;40%;23%;3 Galveston;Mostly sunny;69;48;NNE;11;54%;21%;3 Gatesville;Some sun;45;31;N;8;58%;32%;2 Georgetown;Partly sunny, cooler;49;38;NNE;8;56%;82%;2 Giddings;Cooler;56;39;NNE;6;65%;90%;2 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;49;34;WNW;6;48%;28%;3 Graham;Sunshine and chilly;48;24;W;7;41%;25%;3 Granbury;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;28;NW;8;43%;24%;3 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;51;31;WNW;9;37%;24%;3 Greenville;Sunny, but chilly;48;30;W;8;43%;23%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Breezy in the a.m.;43;24;ENE;15;47%;2%;3 Hamilton;Cooler;48;31;N;8;51%;29%;2 Harlingen;Partial sunshine;76;54;ENE;11;65%;70%;3 Hearne;Partly sunny, cooler;54;39;NNE;7;57%;86%;2 Hebbronville;Partial sunshine;71;42;NE;5;65%;88%;2 Henderson;Mostly sunny;53;36;NW;5;48%;31%;3 Hereford;Mostly sunny, chilly;38;15;W;7;43%;10%;3 Hillsboro;Partly sunny, cooler;49;32;NNW;9;48%;27%;3 Hondo;Periods of sun;64;40;NE;7;68%;33%;2 Houston;Partial sunshine;65;43;NNE;7;57%;86%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;68;45;NNE;8;49%;86%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;66;43;NNE;8;57%;86%;3 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;66;44;NNE;8;55%;86%;3 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;67;44;NNE;8;53%;85%;3 Houston Hooks;Partial sunshine;64;41;NNE;6;55%;88%;3 Houston Hull;Partial sunshine;66;43;NNE;7;55%;90%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Sun and some clouds;65;41;NNE;7;55%;86%;3 Huntsville;Partly sunny;59;39;NNE;6;54%;85%;3 Ingleside;Mostly sunny;73;45;NE;8;63%;32%;4 Jacksonville;Partly sunny;52;37;NNW;5;47%;30%;3 Jasper;Partly sunny;61;40;NNE;5;58%;26%;3 Junction;Partly sunny, cooler;55;34;NE;7;60%;82%;2 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;63;39;NE;8;60%;85%;2 Kerrville;Cooler;58;36;NNE;5;67%;60%;2 Killeen;Some sunshine;47;36;NNE;9;53%;85%;2 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;47;36;NNE;8;51%;85%;2 Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;74;43;NE;7;69%;30%;3 La Grange;An afternoon shower;60;42;NNE;7;63%;90%;3 Lago Vista;Cooler;49;36;NNE;6;58%;60%;2 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;50;32;WNW;8;41%;23%;3 Laredo;Cloudy;67;53;NE;6;78%;87%;1 Llano;Cooler;48;35;NE;7;66%;47%;2 Longview;Mostly sunny;52;35;WNW;6;48%;33%;3 Lubbock;Partly sunny, chilly;40;19;N;7;49%;11%;3 Lufkin;Partly sunny;60;41;N;5;49%;30%;3 Mcallen;Nice with some sun;76;46;ENE;8;64%;86%;2 Mcgregor;Partly sunny, cooler;48;31;N;9;51%;30%;3 Mckinney;Mostly sunny;48;29;W;9;41%;24%;3 Mesquite;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;32;WNW;8;42%;24%;3 Midland;Partly sunny, colder;45;24;E;9;56%;2%;3 Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, colder;45;24;E;9;56%;2%;3 Midlothian;Mostly sunny, cooler;50;31;WNW;9;43%;24%;3 Mineola;Mostly sunny;50;32;WNW;6;44%;28%;3 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;51;28;WNW;9;37%;24%;3 Mount Pleasant;Sunny, but chilly;48;31;W;8;47%;18%;3 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;56;38;N;5;51%;30%;3 New Braunfels;Partly sunny;59;39;NNE;9;59%;44%;2 Odessa;Chilly with some sun;47;23;ENE;9;49%;10%;3 Orange;Mostly sunny;66;43;NNE;6;55%;23%;3 Palacios;Plenty of sunshine;71;43;NNE;10;58%;27%;3 Palestine;Partly sunny;54;34;N;6;48%;31%;3 Pampa;Sunny, but cold;41;20;NW;12;34%;6%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Breezy in the p.m.;42;19;NW;13;31%;6%;3 Paris;Sunny, but chilly;47;29;W;8;47%;37%;3 Pecos;Partial sunshine;51;25;NE;8;43%;8%;3 Perryton;Mostly sunny, cold;40;15;WNW;19;37%;5%;3 Plainview;Sunshine, very cold;37;17;NW;6;52%;12%;3 Pleasanton;An afternoon shower;66;41;NNE;7;54%;90%;2 Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;72;47;ENE;9;62%;28%;4 Port Isabel;Some sun, pleasant;76;59;ENE;11;63%;88%;3 Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;71;43;NNE;8;59%;30%;4 Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, cooler;59;38;NNE;8;58%;85%;2 Robstown;Sun and some clouds;74;45;NE;8;62%;32%;2 Rockport;Mostly sunny;73;45;NE;8;58%;31%;4 Rocksprings;Partly sunny, cooler;55;34;NE;7;60%;63%;2 San Angelo;Cooler with some sun;49;25;ENE;9;55%;22%;3 San Antonio;Cooler;63;41;NNE;8;60%;88%;2 San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;63;41;NE;8;59%;74%;2 San Marcos;Cooler;56;39;NNE;9;57%;82%;2 Seminole;Periods of sun;44;21;E;8;50%;10%;3 Sherman-Denison;Sunny, but chilly;46;28;W;8;44%;5%;3 Snyder;Sunshine and chilly;42;25;E;10;47%;16%;3 Sonora;Rather cloudy;53;27;NE;7;63%;79%;1 Stephenville;Partly sunny;49;31;NNW;8;41%;25%;3 Sulphur Springs;Sunny, but chilly;48;32;W;8;45%;34%;3 Sweetwater;Partly sunny;45;28;ENE;9;45%;20%;3 Temple;Cooler with some sun;47;36;NNE;9;55%;44%;2 Terrell;Sunshine and chilly;50;31;WNW;8;43%;12%;3 Tyler;Mostly sunny;51;35;NW;7;44%;34%;3 Uvalde;Periods of sun;63;41;NE;6;71%;44%;2 Vernon;Sunshine and chilly;48;27;W;9;32%;11%;3 Victoria;An afternoon shower;70;42;NNE;8;70%;90%;3 Waco;Partly sunny, cooler;49;30;N;9;49%;30%;2 Weslaco;Partly sunny, nice;76;50;ENE;8;65%;86%;2 Wharton;An afternoon shower;67;42;N;7;64%;91%;3 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;26;W;10;37%;18%;3 Wink;Partly sunny;51;24;ENE;7;42%;8%;3 Zapata;Some sun;70;49;NE;5;74%;89%;3 _____