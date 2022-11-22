TX Forecast for Wednesday, November 23, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;High clouds, breezy;63;52;SSW;16;80%;8%;2 Abilene Dyess;High clouds, breezy;62;51;SSW;16;79%;7%;2 Alice;Warmer;67;62;ESE;9;91%;83%;1 Alpine;Partly sunny, breezy;67;38;SW;14;46%;0%;2 Amarillo;High clouds, breezy;65;34;WSW;17;36%;2%;3 Angleton;Warmer;68;60;ESE;9;81%;82%;1 Arlington;A stray shower;57;52;SSE;9;76%;89%;2 Austin;A morning shower;59;54;SSE;5;83%;90%;1 Austin Bergstrom;A morning shower;60;54;SE;5;84%;95%;1 Bay;Warmer;69;59;ESE;8;90%;82%;1 Beaumont;Milder;69;59;ESE;7;72%;44%;1 Beeville;Warmer;66;61;ESE;8;98%;84%;1 Borger;Breezy with some sun;66;36;W;15;35%;3%;3 Bowie;High clouds;55;50;SSE;10;89%;85%;2 Breckenridge;Breezy with some sun;63;53;S;15;77%;13%;2 Brenham;A morning shower;63;56;ESE;4;72%;90%;2 Bridgeport;Rain and drizzle;56;51;SSE;8;94%;93%;1 Brownsville;Warmer;73;59;ESE;6;86%;85%;1 Brownwood;Partly sunny;61;52;S;12;87%;44%;1 Burnet;A morning shower;56;53;S;7;93%;95%;1 Canadian;High clouds, breezy;63;35;S;14;55%;6%;3 Castroville;Variable clouds;59;55;NE;5;89%;85%;1 Childress;High clouds, breezy;62;37;S;15;66%;3%;3 Cleburne;A stray shower;57;52;S;10;87%;88%;1 College Station;A shower in spots;62;57;SE;6;68%;95%;1 Comanche;Partly sunny;60;52;S;10;91%;40%;2 Conroe;Mostly cloudy;66;55;ESE;5;66%;92%;1 Corpus Christi;Warmer;68;64;ESE;11;92%;83%;1 Corsicana;A stray shower;58;54;SSE;9;71%;95%;2 Cotulla;Variable cloudiness;58;54;E;5;96%;85%;1 Dalhart;Sunshine;61;34;N;9;34%;1%;3 Dallas Love;A stray shower;57;52;SSE;9;81%;93%;2 Dallas Redbird;A shower in places;56;51;SSE;8;82%;93%;2 Dallas\/Ft Worth;A stray shower;57;51;SSE;10;83%;95%;1 Decatur;Rain and drizzle;55;50;S;9;92%;93%;1 Del Rio;Partly sunny;56;51;SE;11;93%;9%;2 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;55;51;ESE;10;96%;11%;2 Denton;A shower in spots;58;50;SSE;10;80%;94%;1 Dryden;Partly sunny;59;48;ESE;5;86%;3%;2 Dumas;Breezy in the p.m.;61;32;N;12;34%;4%;3 Edinburg;Warmer;65;58;E;6;94%;83%;1 El Paso;Mostly sunny;68;36;W;9;40%;0%;4 Ellington;Variable cloudiness;65;61;ESE;8;76%;82%;1 Falfurrias;Warmer;66;61;ESE;6;95%;83%;1 Fort Hood;Cloudy with a shower;58;51;S;8;89%;90%;1 Fort Worth;A shower in places;57;50;SSE;9;76%;91%;2 Fort Worth Alliance;A shower in spots;58;52;S;11;82%;89%;1 Fort Worth Nas;A shower in places;57;51;SSE;10;81%;90%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;A shower in spots;57;51;SSE;9;86%;88%;1 Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;56;51;S;7;95%;37%;1 Gainesville;A shower in places;54;49;SSE;9;90%;91%;1 Galveston;Variable cloudiness;67;64;E;12;81%;93%;1 Gatesville;A stray shower;57;52;SSE;8;87%;89%;2 Georgetown;A morning shower;57;52;SSE;6;89%;95%;1 Giddings;A morning shower;61;54;SE;5;76%;95%;1 Gilmer;An afternoon shower;56;49;S;5;76%;90%;2 Graham;High clouds, breezy;61;51;S;15;84%;29%;2 Granbury;A stray shower;58;52;SSE;9;86%;90%;1 Grand Prairie;A shower in spots;57;52;SSE;8;76%;90%;1 Greenville;A shower in spots;55;50;S;8;80%;96%;2 Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;37;W;18;44%;0%;4 Hamilton;A morning shower;59;52;S;9;89%;88%;2 Harlingen;Warmer;70;60;ESE;6;90%;83%;1 Hearne;A shower in spots;60;54;SSE;5;72%;90%;1 Hebbronville;Variable cloudiness;61;58;SE;4;99%;84%;1 Henderson;Becoming cloudy;61;53;SE;6;68%;89%;2 Hereford;High clouds, breezy;65;34;W;15;33%;2%;3 Hillsboro;A shower or two;59;54;SSE;10;75%;98%;1 Hondo;More clouds than sun;57;54;NE;5;96%;86%;1 Houston;Variable cloudiness;66;60;ESE;7;72%;86%;1 Houston (Hobby Airport);Variable cloudiness;70;64;ESE;8;66%;82%;1 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Variable cloudiness;66;61;ESE;8;74%;86%;1 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Warmer;67;59;ESE;9;77%;91%;1 Houston Clover;Variable cloudiness;66;61;ESE;9;76%;82%;1 Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;66;56;ESE;6;69%;84%;1 Houston Hull;Variable cloudiness;67;59;ESE;8;74%;92%;1 Houston Intercontinental;Variable cloudiness;66;58;ESE;7;71%;92%;1 Huntsville;A shower in spots;65;56;SE;5;64%;95%;1 Ingleside;Pleasant and warmer;70;66;ESE;10;85%;83%;1 Jacksonville;A brief shower;59;53;SSE;5;68%;90%;1 Jasper;Rather cloudy;69;56;SE;6;66%;87%;2 Junction;Partly sunny;58;50;SSW;9;87%;23%;1 Kellyusa Airport;A morning shower;60;55;ENE;6;91%;88%;1 Kerrville;Variable cloudiness;55;50;S;6;100%;36%;1 Killeen;Cloudy with a shower;58;51;S;8;89%;90%;1 Killeen\/Ft Hood;A shower in spots;57;52;SSE;8;81%;89%;1 Kingsville Nas;Pleasant and warmer;69;64;ESE;8;96%;84%;1 La Grange;Warmer;64;57;ESE;5;74%;95%;1 Lago Vista;A morning shower;56;53;S;5;91%;95%;1 Lancaster;A shower in spots;58;51;SSE;8;77%;94%;2 Laredo;Warmer with a shower;63;56;S;5;82%;81%;1 Llano;A morning shower;59;52;S;6;94%;59%;1 Longview;A shower in the p.m.;59;51;SE;6;71%;92%;2 Lubbock;High clouds, breezy;63;35;SW;14;52%;2%;3 Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;69;55;SSE;5;59%;92%;1 Mcallen;Variable cloudiness;64;57;NE;6;94%;83%;1 Mcgregor;A shower or two;57;52;S;9;75%;98%;2 Mckinney;A shower in spots;56;49;S;9;84%;89%;2 Mesquite;A shower in places;57;51;S;8;78%;94%;2 Midland;High clouds, breezy;65;39;SSW;14;70%;4%;4 Midland Airpark;High clouds, breezy;65;39;SSW;14;70%;4%;4 Midlothian;A shower in spots;58;50;SSE;9;84%;94%;2 Mineola;A shower in spots;56;50;SSE;5;78%;96%;2 Mineral Wells;Rain and drizzle;59;51;S;10;77%;92%;1 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, cooler;55;48;SSE;7;80%;93%;2 Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;66;53;S;5;62%;87%;1 New Braunfels;A morning shower;61;56;ESE;6;82%;89%;1 Odessa;Breezy;65;38;SSW;15;66%;4%;4 Orange;Warmer;71;59;ESE;6;68%;78%;2 Palacios;Warmer;71;61;ESE;10;79%;85%;1 Palestine;A shower in places;60;54;SSE;6;68%;90%;1 Pampa;High clouds, breezy;65;35;WSW;15;40%;3%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;High clouds, breezy;66;36;WNW;15;44%;4%;3 Paris;Cooler;52;47;SE;8;76%;95%;1 Pecos;Breezy;67;37;SW;15;57%;2%;4 Perryton;High clouds, breezy;62;34;N;17;49%;9%;3 Plainview;High clouds, breezy;62;33;SW;14;53%;2%;3 Pleasanton;A morning shower;62;58;NE;5;81%;88%;1 Port Aransas;Milder;70;66;ESE;11;85%;83%;1 Port Isabel;Pleasant and warmer;72;61;ESE;8;84%;85%;1 Port Lavaca;Warmer;70;62;ESE;9;84%;85%;1 Randolph AFB;A morning shower;60;56;ESE;6;82%;88%;1 Robstown;Pleasant and warmer;68;64;ESE;9;96%;84%;1 Rockport;Warmer;69;65;ESE;11;85%;82%;1 Rocksprings;Partly sunny;53;48;S;9;100%;16%;2 San Angelo;Breezy;61;49;SSW;14;80%;5%;1 San Antonio;A morning shower;61;55;E;5;88%;88%;1 San Antonio Stinson;A morning shower;61;57;ENE;5;87%;88%;1 San Marcos;A morning shower;61;56;SSE;6;81%;89%;1 Seminole;High clouds, breezy;65;36;WSW;14;56%;2%;3 Sherman-Denison;A shower in spots;54;50;SSE;10;88%;95%;1 Snyder;High clouds, breezy;63;39;SSW;15;73%;4%;3 Sonora;Breezy;56;49;S;14;94%;6%;2 Stephenville;Inc. clouds;59;51;S;9;91%;85%;1 Sulphur Springs;Rain and drizzle;54;51;SE;6;82%;96%;2 Sweetwater;High clouds, breezy;64;48;S;16;74%;5%;2 Temple;A shower in spots;57;51;SSE;9;80%;95%;1 Terrell;A stray shower;57;50;S;8;81%;95%;1 Tyler;A shower in spots;58;53;S;7;70%;90%;2 Uvalde;Variable clouds;55;51;ENE;5;97%;44%;1 Vernon;High clouds, breezy;63;48;S;14;74%;4%;2 Victoria;Warmer;69;60;ESE;8;83%;92%;1 Waco;A shower in spots;57;51;SSE;8;81%;95%;2 Weslaco;Variable cloudiness;65;58;NNW;6;91%;83%;1 Wharton;Warmer;67;58;ESE;7;83%;85%;1 Wichita Falls;High clouds, breezy;60;50;S;15;87%;81%;2 Wink;Partly sunny, breezy;67;37;WSW;15;63%;2%;4 Zapata;Variable clouds;60;57;SSE;3;96%;85%;1