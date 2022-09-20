TX Forecast for Thursday, September 22, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunny and hot;97;72;SSE;10;44%;3%;7 Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, warm;96;70;S;10;41%;3%;7 Alice;Mostly sunny;94;69;SE;7;64%;27%;7 Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;SE;7;48%;0%;8 Amarillo;Remaining very warm;92;57;SSE;14;42%;8%;7 Angleton;Sunny and hot;94;71;N;6;60%;1%;8 Arlington;Sunshine and hot;97;74;S;7;44%;2%;7 Austin;Hot;99;73;SSE;3;49%;2%;7 Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and hot;98;69;SSE;5;53%;2%;7 Bay;Plenty of sunshine;92;71;SSE;5;65%;1%;8 Beaumont;Sunny and hot;97;75;SW;6;60%;2%;7 Beeville;Sunny;93;69;SSE;5;61%;4%;8 Borger;Remaining very warm;94;58;NE;11;39%;10%;6 Bowie;Sunshine and warm;96;69;SSE;6;50%;2%;7 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;7;40%;3%;7 Brenham;Sunshine and hot;99;72;SSW;5;54%;2%;7 Bridgeport;Sunshine and warm;97;69;SSE;5;46%;2%;7 Brownsville;Mostly sunny;92;73;ENE;9;66%;13%;8 Brownwood;Sunny and hot;97;65;SSE;7;43%;3%;7 Burnet;Hot with sunshine;96;69;S;6;46%;2%;7 Canadian;Partly sunny, warm;95;56;NNW;11;46%;10%;6 Castroville;Plenty of sun;97;68;SSE;6;51%;3%;8 Childress;Hot;96;65;S;12;39%;5%;7 Cleburne;Sunny and hot;96;73;S;7;48%;2%;7 College Station;Sunny and hot;98;73;S;5;52%;2%;7 Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;99;69;S;7;40%;3%;7 Conroe;Near-record heat;97;71;SSW;5;54%;1%;7 Corpus Christi;Sunny;94;74;SSE;8;62%;4%;8 Corsicana;Sunny and hot;98;74;S;6;48%;1%;7 Cotulla;Sunny and very warm;98;70;SE;6;54%;3%;8 Dalhart;Partly sunny, warm;91;52;NNE;11;42%;18%;6 Dallas Love;Sunny and hot;97;76;S;6;47%;1%;7 Dallas Redbird;Sunny and hot;97;73;SSW;7;49%;1%;7 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Hot;97;75;S;7;44%;2%;7 Decatur;Sunny and very warm;96;72;S;7;40%;2%;7 Del Rio;Sunny;94;71;S;10;60%;3%;8 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and humid;94;68;SSE;9;71%;3%;8 Denton;Sunshine and hot;98;70;S;8;46%;2%;7 Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;SE;10;54%;5%;8 Dumas;Remaining very warm;91;53;NNE;13;45%;14%;6 Edinburg;Mostly sunny;93;72;E;8;59%;27%;7 El Paso;Mostly sunny, warm;93;68;ESE;7;38%;1%;7 Ellington;Sunny and hot;95;75;SW;7;56%;1%;8 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;92;69;ESE;6;60%;27%;8 Fort Hood;Sunshine and hot;98;71;S;5;48%;2%;7 Fort Worth;Very warm;97;75;S;7;42%;2%;7 Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;8;47%;2%;7 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and very warm;98;75;S;9;48%;2%;7 Fort Worth Spinks;Warm with sunshine;98;71;S;6;49%;2%;7 Fredericksburg;Sunny and very warm;93;64;S;5;48%;3%;8 Gainesville;Hot with sunshine;97;70;S;7;44%;2%;7 Galveston;Plenty of sunshine;92;80;SW;8;61%;1%;8 Gatesville;Sunny and hot;98;70;S;6;45%;2%;7 Georgetown;Sunny and hot;98;72;S;6;47%;2%;7 Giddings;Sunny and hot;97;71;S;5;53%;2%;7 Gilmer;Warm with sunshine;96;70;SE;4;53%;1%;7 Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;SSE;7;42%;3%;7 Granbury;Sunny and hot;97;71;S;6;42%;2%;7 Grand Prairie;Hot with sunshine;97;73;SSE;7;44%;2%;7 Greenville;Sunny and very warm;97;69;SSE;7;44%;1%;7 Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;83;66;ENE;10;48%;0%;8 Hamilton;Hot with sunshine;98;69;S;6;43%;2%;7 Harlingen;Mostly sunny;92;70;SE;9;67%;8%;8 Hearne;Hot with sunshine;99;71;S;5;51%;2%;7 Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;94;69;SE;6;53%;26%;8 Henderson;Sunny and hot;97;71;SE;5;51%;1%;7 Hereford;Mostly sunny, warm;93;58;S;11;43%;8%;7 Hillsboro;Sunny and hot;98;72;S;7;44%;2%;7 Hondo;Sunny and hot;97;67;SSE;7;56%;3%;8 Houston;Sunny, hot and humid;96;75;SSW;6;58%;1%;7 Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny and hot;96;75;SW;7;52%;1%;7 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Sunny and hot;95;76;SSW;6;53%;1%;7 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Sunny and hot;96;71;SSW;5;58%;1%;8 Houston Clover;Sunny and hot;95;74;SW;5;54%;1%;8 Houston Hooks;Sunny and hot;98;72;SSW;4;55%;1%;7 Houston Hull;Sunny and hot;97;72;SSW;5;55%;1%;8 Houston Intercontinental;Sunny and hot;97;73;SSW;6;57%;1%;7 Huntsville;Sunshine and hot;99;73;SSW;4;52%;1%;7 Ingleside;Humid with a shower;91;74;SSE;8;64%;41%;8 Jacksonville;Sunny and hot;97;73;SE;4;49%;1%;7 Jasper;Sunny and hot;97;70;SSE;5;58%;1%;7 Junction;Sunny and very warm;96;65;SSE;6;53%;3%;8 Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and hot;96;70;S;6;57%;3%;8 Kerrville;Sunny and very warm;94;64;S;6;52%;3%;8 Killeen;Sunshine and hot;98;71;S;5;48%;2%;7 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunny and hot;98;71;S;6;51%;2%;7 Kingsville Nas;Humid with sunshine;93;70;SE;8;65%;27%;8 La Grange;Sunny and hot;98;71;SSW;5;56%;1%;7 Lago Vista;Hot with sunshine;99;69;SE;4;50%;2%;7 Lancaster;Sunny and hot;97;72;S;6;47%;1%;7 Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;SE;7;49%;3%;8 Llano;Sunny and hot;97;65;S;5;47%;3%;7 Longview;Sunny and hot;97;69;SE;4;52%;1%;7 Lubbock;Mostly sunny, warm;91;65;S;11;47%;6%;7 Lufkin;Hot with sunshine;99;72;SSW;3;53%;1%;7 Mcallen;Mostly sunny;95;73;SE;8;60%;28%;8 Mcgregor;Sunshine and warm;99;71;S;7;49%;2%;7 Mckinney;Sunshine and hot;97;71;SSE;7;48%;1%;7 Mesquite;Sunny and very warm;96;72;SSE;6;47%;1%;7 Midland;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;S;10;52%;4%;7 Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;S;10;52%;4%;7 Midlothian;Warm with sunshine;98;71;SSW;4;50%;1%;7 Mineola;Sunny and hot;96;69;SSE;4;52%;1%;7 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;98;70;SSE;8;48%;2%;7 Mount Pleasant;Sunny and hot;96;68;S;5;47%;1%;7 Nacogdoches;Hot;98;69;E;4;54%;1%;7 New Braunfels;Sunshine, very warm;99;70;S;7;49%;2%;8 Odessa;Breezy in the a.m.;91;67;S;12;52%;5%;7 Orange;Sunny and hot;97;74;WSW;5;57%;2%;7 Palacios;Sunny;93;72;SSE;8;64%;1%;8 Palestine;Sunshine and warm;98;71;SE;5;50%;1%;7 Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;94;57;WNW;13;36%;8%;6 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Remaining very warm;95;58;NNE;11;36%;9%;6 Paris;Warm with sunshine;98;70;S;7;44%;1%;7 Pecos;Sunny and very warm;95;67;SE;7;43%;6%;7 Perryton;Remaining very warm;93;52;NNE;14;43%;32%;6 Plainview;Mostly sunny, warm;89;60;SSW;10;50%;7%;7 Pleasanton;Sunny and very warm;98;70;SSE;5;52%;3%;8 Port Aransas;Humid with a shower;89;79;ESE;9;67%;41%;8 Port Isabel;A shower in spots;89;77;ENE;10;68%;44%;8 Port Lavaca;Sunny and hot;93;73;S;8;61%;1%;8 Randolph AFB;Sunny and very warm;97;69;S;6;53%;2%;8 Robstown;Sunny;94;71;SE;7;63%;4%;8 Rockport;Humid with sunshine;91;77;SE;9;63%;27%;8 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, warm;91;66;SSE;8;54%;3%;8 San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warm;97;66;SSE;8;48%;3%;7 San Antonio;Sunny and hot;97;70;SSE;6;51%;3%;8 San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and hot;98;71;S;5;53%;3%;8 San Marcos;Sunny and hot;98;70;S;7;49%;2%;8 Seminole;Sunny and very warm;92;64;S;8;46%;5%;7 Sherman-Denison;Hot with sunshine;98;73;S;8;44%;2%;7 Snyder;Sunny and very warm;94;68;SSE;9;48%;4%;7 Sonora;Sunny and very warm;94;66;S;8;47%;4%;8 Stephenville;Sunny and very warm;98;69;S;6;45%;2%;7 Sulphur Springs;Sunny and hot;97;71;S;6;43%;1%;7 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;S;10;40%;3%;7 Temple;Hot;98;71;S;7;53%;2%;7 Terrell;Sunny and very warm;97;71;SSE;6;49%;1%;7 Tyler;Hot;98;74;SSE;5;47%;1%;7 Uvalde;Plenty of sun;94;66;SE;6;56%;3%;8 Vernon;Sunshine and hot;99;69;SSE;10;34%;4%;7 Victoria;Sunny and hot;96;71;S;7;64%;2%;8 Waco;Hot;100;73;SSE;7;49%;2%;7 Weslaco;Mostly sunny;92;72;E;8;58%;7%;8 Wharton;Plenty of sun;94;70;SSW;6;65%;1%;8 Wichita Falls;Sunshine and hot;99;71;SE;10;41%;4%;7 Wink;Sunny and very warm;93;67;SE;10;50%;6%;7 Zapata;Mostly sunny and 