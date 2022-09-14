Skip to main content
TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Friday, September 16, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny and very warm;93;69;SSE;11;39%;3%;8

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;92;69;SSE;11;36%;6%;8

Alice;A t-storm in spots;88;74;ESE;8;75%;55%;4

Alpine;Sunny;84;62;SE;7;51%;1%;9

Amarillo;A p.m. t-storm;86;64;SSE;17;54%;58%;7

Angleton;A t-shower in spots;87;74;E;11;67%;57%;6

Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;90;70;SE;7;46%;4%;7

Austin;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSE;4;55%;28%;8

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;93;71;SSE;7;59%;32%;8

Bay;A stray t-shower;86;73;E;9;76%;59%;5

Beaumont;Plenty of sunshine;90;71;E;7;60%;32%;8

Beeville;A t-storm in spots;87;74;ESE;7;77%;65%;4

Borger;A p.m. t-storm;88;67;S;15;52%;60%;7

Bowie;Mostly sunny;89;65;SE;8;45%;4%;7

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warm;94;71;SE;9;40%;4%;7

Brenham;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSE;7;61%;16%;8

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;89;65;SE;7;45%;4%;7

Brownsville;A thunderstorm;90;75;SE;7;73%;91%;3

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;92;67;SSE;8;44%;4%;8

Burnet;Mostly sunny;91;71;SSE;7;54%;10%;8

Canadian;A strong t-storm;88;64;SSE;15;64%;69%;7

Castroville;Partly sunny;92;74;ESE;7;56%;30%;8

Childress;Breezy and very warm;90;67;SSE;13;45%;20%;7

Cleburne;Sunny and humid;89;69;ESE;8;51%;4%;8

College Station;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSE;7;50%;10%;8

Comanche;Partly sunny, warm;94;68;SSE;8;42%;4%;8

Conroe;Mostly sunny;91;68;SE;6;58%;22%;8

Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;89;77;SE;9;74%;60%;5

Corsicana;Plenty of sunshine;92;69;ESE;7;46%;5%;8

Cotulla;Partial sunshine;95;76;ESE;7;58%;15%;8

Dalhart;Sunshine and breezy;87;59;S;14;55%;5%;7

Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;90;70;SE;7;43%;5%;7

Dallas Redbird;Sunny and pleasant;90;67;SE;8;45%;4%;7

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;90;71;SE;8;41%;4%;7

Decatur;Mostly sunny, nice;88;67;SE;8;44%;4%;7

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;91;72;SSE;9;59%;4%;8

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, humid;90;71;SSE;9;73%;11%;8

Denton;Mostly sunny;90;67;SE;8;48%;4%;7

Dryden;Mostly sunny;89;68;SE;10;59%;2%;8

Dumas;A p.m. t-storm;85;62;S;15;55%;57%;7

Edinburg;A thunderstorm;91;75;SSE;7;65%;85%;4

El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;S;6;37%;2%;8

Ellington;Mostly sunny;88;75;SE;11;56%;39%;8

Falfurrias;A stray thunderstorm;87;72;ESE;6;71%;57%;5

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSE;6;47%;8%;8

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;90;70;SE;8;44%;4%;7

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;90;69;SE;9;45%;3%;7

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;90;71;SSE;10;45%;3%;7

Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sun;91;67;SSE;6;46%;2%;7

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;89;69;SSE;6;50%;27%;8

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;88;63;SE;8;51%;4%;7

Galveston;A t-shower in spots;88;80;ESE;15;61%;91%;6

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;92;69;SE;6;51%;7%;8

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;7;57%;27%;8

Giddings;Partly sunny;91;71;SSE;7;63%;30%;8

Gilmer;Plenty of sunshine;89;63;SE;5;54%;5%;7

Graham;Partly sunny;92;68;SE;7;42%;5%;7

Granbury;Mostly sunny;91;69;SE;8;45%;4%;7

Grand Prairie;Plenty of sun;90;70;SE;7;47%;4%;7

Greenville;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;ESE;8;46%;3%;7

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;65;SE;14;53%;2%;8

Hamilton;Partly sunny;92;69;SSE;7;48%;6%;8

Harlingen;A thunderstorm;89;73;SE;7;76%;92%;3

Hearne;Mostly sunny;93;68;SE;6;59%;8%;8

Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;90;73;ESE;7;62%;57%;5

Henderson;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;SE;6;49%;6%;8

Hereford;A p.m. t-storm;88;63;S;14;53%;57%;7

Hillsboro;Plenty of sunshine;91;69;SE;7;47%;4%;8

Hondo;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;8;57%;29%;7

Houston;Mostly sunny;90;74;ESE;8;60%;36%;8

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;89;75;SE;11;52%;42%;8

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;88;75;SE;10;54%;44%;8

Houston / Southwest Airport;A stray t-shower;89;72;ESE;10;61%;56%;8

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;88;75;ESE;11;58%;44%;8

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;92;71;SE;7;53%;33%;8

Houston Hull;A stray t-shower;90;73;SE;10;58%;56%;8

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;91;71;SE;9;54%;44%;8

Huntsville;Plenty of sun;93;69;SE;5;52%;14%;8

Ingleside;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;ESE;9;75%;77%;5

Jacksonville;Sunny and pleasant;90;66;SE;5;46%;4%;8

Jasper;Plenty of sun;90;63;ESE;6;55%;14%;8

Junction;Mostly sunny;92;69;SSE;6;50%;6%;8

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;90;73;SE;8;63%;44%;8

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;90;70;SE;7;55%;28%;8

Killeen;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSE;6;47%;8%;8

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;92;70;SSE;8;51%;11%;8

Kingsville Nas;Humid with a t-storm;87;74;ESE;8;81%;85%;3

La Grange;Mostly sunny, humid;92;72;SE;7;67%;44%;8

Lago Vista;Warm with sunshine;94;70;SSE;5;54%;28%;8

Lancaster;Sunny and beautiful;89;67;ESE;7;49%;4%;7

Laredo;Clouds and sun;95;77;ESE;7;56%;25%;6

Llano;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSE;6;52%;9%;8

Longview;Plenty of sun;90;64;SE;6;51%;5%;7

Lubbock;A p.m. t-storm;87;66;S;13;55%;56%;8

Lufkin;Plenty of sunshine;92;66;SSE;6;49%;12%;8

Mcallen;Clearing, a t-storm;92;76;SE;6;65%;85%;5

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSE;8;49%;5%;8

Mckinney;Mostly sunny;89;65;ESE;8;46%;4%;7

Mesquite;Plenty of sun;89;67;ESE;7;47%;6%;7

Midland;Breezy in the a.m.;89;69;S;12;51%;8%;8

Midland Airpark;Breezy in the a.m.;89;69;S;12;51%;8%;8

Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;90;67;SE;5;47%;2%;7

Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;SE;5;51%;3%;7

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;92;67;SE;9;44%;4%;7

Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sunshine;88;61;SE;6;51%;3%;7

Nacogdoches;Plenty of sunshine;91;63;ESE;6;50%;5%;8

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;8;60%;44%;8

Odessa;Breezy in the a.m.;89;68;SSE;13;51%;4%;8

Orange;Plenty of sun;90;70;E;7;55%;28%;8

Palacios;A t-shower in spots;88;75;E;14;73%;68%;4

Palestine;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;SE;6;48%;6%;8

Pampa;A p.m. t-storm;87;64;SSE;16;56%;60%;7

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A p.m. t-storm;88;64;S;14;52%;73%;7

Paris;Plenty of sunshine;89;63;SE;7;46%;6%;7

Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;SE;7;47%;4%;8

Perryton;A p.m. t-storm;87;62;S;19;56%;74%;7

Plainview;A p.m. t-storm;83;62;SSE;12;62%;57%;7

Pleasanton;A t-storm around;92;74;ESE;7;59%;55%;8

Port Aransas;A stray thunderstorm;86;80;SE;11;75%;76%;4

Port Isabel;A thunderstorm;87;77;SE;8;75%;94%;5

Port Lavaca;A t-shower in spots;87;77;ESE;13;75%;69%;5

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;92;72;SE;8;59%;44%;8

Robstown;A t-storm in spots;87;75;ESE;8;77%;57%;4

Rockport;A t-storm in spots;88;79;SE;10;73%;91%;3

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;87;69;SE;8;56%;4%;8

San Angelo;Sunny and very warm;93;67;SSE;9;43%;3%;8

San Antonio;Partly sunny, humid;91;74;ESE;8;60%;44%;8

San Antonio Stinson;Partial sunshine;92;75;SE;8;59%;44%;8

San Marcos;Mostly sunny;93;73;SSE;8;55%;44%;8

Seminole;A t-storm around;88;64;SSE;11;51%;42%;8

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;90;65;SE;9;42%;4%;7

Snyder;Abundant sunshine;90;67;SSE;11;48%;5%;8

Sonora;Mostly sunny;90;69;SSE;9;50%;3%;8

Stephenville;Partly sunny;91;68;SE;8;42%;4%;8

Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;89;65;SE;7;45%;6%;7

Sweetwater;Sunny and very warm;94;69;SSE;11;39%;4%;8

Temple;Mostly sunny;93;69;SSE;9;52%;7%;8

Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;89;66;ESE;7;48%;3%;7

Tyler;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;SE;7;46%;6%;7

Uvalde;Partly sunny;90;72;ESE;7;61%;27%;8

Vernon;Mostly sunny, warm;94;69;SSE;12;36%;9%;7

Victoria;A t-storm in spots;89;75;E;10;74%;57%;3

Waco;Mostly sunny;94;70;SSE;8;48%;4%;8

Weslaco;A thunderstorm;90;75;SSE;6;65%;85%;4

Wharton;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;71;E;9;76%;58%;4

Wichita Falls;Breezy in the p.m.;92;67;SE;12;39%;9%;7

Wink;Breezy in the a.m.;91;69;SE;12;52%;4%;8

Zapata;A t-storm in spots;95;77;ESE;5;60%;51%;4

