TX Forecast for Friday, September 9, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Plenty of sun;94;70;ESE;7;43%;1%;8

Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;94;68;ESE;7;39%;1%;8

Alice;A t-storm around;91;72;SE;5;71%;43%;9

Alpine;Partly sunny;84;61;SSE;6;42%;0%;9

Amarillo;Plenty of sunshine;92;64;SSE;10;38%;3%;8

Angleton;A t-storm around;89;71;WSW;6;70%;43%;9

Arlington;Mostly sunny;90;69;ESE;7;54%;0%;8

Austin;Mostly sunny;95;72;SE;4;54%;3%;9

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;95;70;SE;7;56%;3%;9

Bay;A t-storm around;89;71;WSW;6;73%;42%;9

Beaumont;A t-storm around;88;71;E;6;65%;45%;9

Beeville;Partly sunny;90;72;SSE;5;66%;28%;9

Borger;Plenty of sun;94;68;S;8;35%;3%;8

Bowie;Sunny and pleasant;89;65;SE;5;57%;0%;8

Breckenridge;Plenty of sunshine;94;69;SE;7;45%;1%;8

Brenham;Sunshine and nice;93;72;ENE;6;57%;10%;9

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, nice;89;65;SE;4;57%;0%;8

Brownsville;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;SE;7;68%;59%;10

Brownwood;Mostly sunny, nice;92;67;ESE;6;49%;0%;8

Burnet;Sunny and nice;92;70;E;6;52%;1%;9

Canadian;Sunny and very warm;93;63;S;8;44%;2%;8

Castroville;Mostly sunny;97;74;ESE;6;50%;2%;9

Childress;Plenty of sun;92;67;SE;6;44%;0%;8

Cleburne;Sunshine, pleasant;89;68;ESE;7;62%;25%;8

College Station;Mostly sunny;92;71;SE;7;57%;12%;9

Comanche;Nice with sunshine;93;68;ESE;6;50%;0%;8

Conroe;Sunshine, pleasant;90;69;ENE;6;61%;9%;9

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;91;74;SSE;6;71%;29%;9

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;90;69;E;7;58%;25%;8

Cotulla;Partly sunny;96;76;SE;4;58%;3%;9

Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;95;60;SSE;11;35%;1%;8

Dallas Love;Nice with sunshine;90;71;E;7;54%;1%;8

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;89;68;ENE;8;55%;1%;8

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;90;70;ESE;8;51%;0%;8

Decatur;Mostly sunny, nice;88;67;SE;6;50%;0%;8

Del Rio;Partly sunny;95;73;WNW;4;54%;1%;9

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;95;71;WNW;4;59%;1%;9

Denton;Sunny and pleasant;90;67;SE;7;56%;0%;8

Dryden;Partly sunny, nice;92;69;S;6;44%;1%;9

Dumas;Plenty of sunshine;91;62;S;11;37%;1%;8

Edinburg;A t-storm around;93;73;SSE;5;61%;55%;10

El Paso;Partly sunny;92;67;SSE;6;29%;0%;9

Ellington;A t-storm around;88;74;SSW;8;68%;44%;8

Falfurrias;A t-storm around;89;71;SSE;4;65%;55%;9

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;92;69;E;6;52%;25%;9

Fort Worth;Sunny and nice;90;70;SE;7;53%;0%;8

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and pleasant;90;69;SE;8;57%;0%;8

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and pleasant;91;71;SE;9;56%;0%;8

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunshine and nice;91;66;E;6;56%;25%;8

Fredericksburg;Sunny and pleasant;90;67;ESE;7;52%;1%;9

Gainesville;Sunshine and nice;88;66;SSE;6;55%;0%;8

Galveston;A t-storm in spots;89;79;E;9;67%;74%;9

Gatesville;Nice with sunshine;91;68;E;7;54%;0%;8

Georgetown;Sunshine, pleasant;93;69;E;7;54%;25%;8

Giddings;Sunshine and nice;91;70;E;6;57%;27%;9

Gilmer;Mostly sunny, humid;87;66;ENE;6;63%;1%;8

Graham;Sunny and nice;93;66;SE;6;47%;0%;8

Granbury;Sunshine and nice;91;66;SE;6;55%;0%;8

Grand Prairie;Sunshine and nice;90;69;ESE;7;55%;0%;8

Greenville;Turning cloudy;89;66;ESE;8;52%;1%;8

Guadalupe Pass;Breezy in the p.m.;80;65;SE;13;41%;0%;9

Hamilton;Sunshine, pleasant;91;68;E;7;52%;0%;8

Harlingen;A t-storm around;91;72;SE;7;71%;45%;10

Hearne;Mostly sunny;93;69;ENE;6;57%;27%;9

Hebbronville;A t-storm around;90;72;SE;5;59%;41%;9

Henderson;Partly sunny;89;68;E;7;60%;25%;8

Hereford;Plenty of sunshine;93;62;S;8;38%;1%;8

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;90;68;E;7;57%;25%;8

Hondo;Mostly sunny;96;73;SE;6;53%;2%;9

Houston;Partly sunny;89;73;SE;6;61%;28%;9

Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;90;73;S;8;63%;43%;9

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;89;74;S;8;65%;28%;9

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;90;70;S;7;70%;42%;9

Houston Clover;A t-storm around;89;72;S;7;67%;43%;9

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;92;71;S;6;65%;10%;9

Houston Hull;Sunshine and humid;91;72;S;7;67%;28%;9

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;91;70;SSW;7;66%;9%;9

Huntsville;Nice with sunshine;91;71;ENE;5;63%;27%;9

Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;90;76;SE;6;71%;44%;9

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;88;69;ENE;6;61%;4%;8

Jasper;Clouds and sun;89;68;ENE;6;65%;44%;9

Junction;Mostly sunny;94;68;ESE;4;53%;0%;9

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSE;6;55%;3%;9

Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;92;68;ESE;7;56%;2%;9

Killeen;Mostly sunny;92;69;E;6;52%;25%;9

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;92;68;E;6;56%;25%;9

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;91;71;SSE;6;75%;44%;9

La Grange;Partly sunny;93;72;ESE;6;59%;27%;9

Lago Vista;Plenty of sun;95;69;E;5;54%;2%;9

Lancaster;Sunshine and nice;89;67;E;7;60%;1%;8

Laredo;Clouds and sun;94;75;SE;5;56%;4%;9

Llano;Mostly sunny;94;67;E;6;55%;1%;9

Longview;Mostly sunny;89;68;E;7;61%;3%;8

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;89;65;SSE;6;43%;1%;8

Lufkin;Partly sunny, humid;91;69;ENE;6;62%;27%;8

Mcallen;A t-storm around;94;75;ESE;6;65%;55%;10

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;92;68;E;7;58%;25%;8

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, nice;89;66;ESE;8;55%;1%;8

Mesquite;Sunny and beautiful;89;67;ESE;7;56%;1%;8

Midland;Mostly sunny;91;69;SW;4;43%;1%;9

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;91;69;SW;4;43%;1%;9

Midlothian;Sunshine and humid;89;66;NE;5;60%;25%;8

Mineola;Mostly sunny, humid;88;66;E;6;62%;2%;8

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;92;67;ESE;8;52%;1%;8

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;88;65;E;7;56%;1%;8

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;89;67;ENE;6;62%;5%;8

New Braunfels;Plenty of sun;97;72;ESE;7;49%;4%;9

Odessa;Sunshine, pleasant;90;68;SSE;7;42%;1%;9

Orange;A t-storm around;89;71;ENE;5;63%;46%;7

Palacios;A t-storm around;90;72;SE;8;70%;42%;9

Palestine;Partly sunny;88;67;ENE;7;62%;25%;8

Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;92;64;S;9;36%;2%;8

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and very warm;94;64;SSE;6;37%;2%;8

Paris;Mostly sunny;89;66;SE;7;50%;1%;8

Pecos;Partly sunny;91;65;SE;6;41%;2%;9

Perryton;Plenty of sunshine;93;63;S;10;37%;2%;7

Plainview;Sunny and beautiful;87;61;S;7;47%;1%;8

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;97;75;SE;5;48%;4%;9

Port Aransas;A morning t-storm;87;80;SSE;7;69%;66%;9

Port Isabel;A t-storm around;88;75;SSE;9;71%;45%;10

Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;91;75;S;7;62%;42%;9

Randolph AFB;Plenty of sunshine;96;72;SE;6;54%;4%;9

Robstown;A t-storm around;91;73;SSE;5;72%;43%;9

Rockport;A morning t-storm;90;78;SSE;6;66%;66%;9

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;90;69;ESE;6;51%;1%;9

San Angelo;Plenty of sunshine;95;68;SSW;5;43%;0%;9

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;96;74;E;6;51%;3%;9

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;97;74;SSE;5;54%;4%;9

San Marcos;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;ESE;8;49%;4%;9

Seminole;Mostly sunny;91;64;SE;6;38%;2%;9

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;89;67;SSE;7;54%;0%;8

Snyder;Mostly sunny;91;67;ESE;6;44%;1%;8

Sonora;Partly sunny;93;67;ESE;6;47%;1%;9

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;91;67;E;6;51%;0%;8

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;89;67;ESE;7;52%;2%;8

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;95;70;ESE;7;38%;1%;8

Temple;Partly sunny;91;68;E;7;59%;25%;7

Terrell;Mostly sunny;89;67;E;7;58%;1%;8

Tyler;Partly sunny;89;69;E;7;58%;3%;8

Uvalde;Mostly sunny;93;73;ESE;4;56%;1%;9

Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;SE;7;39%;0%;8

Victoria;A t-storm around;93;73;S;7;65%;42%;9

Waco;Mostly sunny;92;69;ENE;7;58%;25%;8

Weslaco;A t-storm around;92;73;SSE;6;60%;55%;10

Wharton;A p.m. t-storm;89;70;S;7;67%;56%;9

Wichita Falls;Plenty of sun;92;67;SE;7;49%;0%;8

Wink;Mostly sunny;91;65;SSE;5;43%;2%;9

Zapata;Partly sunny;95;75;SE;4;57%;10%;10

