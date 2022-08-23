Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Thursday, August 25, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A t-storm in spots;88;68;NE;8;60%;42%;3

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;87;67;NE;8;54%;27%;3

Alice;Cloudy;93;74;SE;6;72%;44%;4

Alpine;A t-storm around;79;62;E;8;63%;64%;10

Amarillo;Sunny and delightful;84;61;SSE;7;50%;1%;9

Angleton;A shower and t-storm;87;75;SSW;6;81%;96%;3

Arlington;A stray thunderstorm;86;73;ENE;7;70%;54%;3

Austin;A shower and t-storm;91;75;W;3;69%;91%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Humid with a t-storm;90;72;W;6;72%;85%;3

Bay;Humid with a t-storm;86;74;S;5;84%;98%;3

Beaumont;A shower and t-storm;87;74;SE;6;83%;99%;2

Beeville;A stray thunderstorm;89;73;SE;5;75%;94%;4

Borger;Sunny and delightful;87;65;SSE;7;43%;1%;9

Bowie;A stray thunderstorm;85;67;E;6;75%;47%;3

Breckenridge;A t-storm in spots;89;70;E;6;62%;43%;4

Brenham;A shower and t-storm;89;75;SSE;6;74%;91%;2

Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;86;67;ENE;5;72%;54%;3

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;77;SE;10;61%;9%;9

Brownwood;A t-storm in spots;88;69;ENE;8;63%;50%;4

Burnet;A t-storm in spots;88;72;ENE;6;68%;55%;3

Canadian;Mostly sunny;89;60;SSE;6;47%;2%;9

Castroville;A shower and t-storm;90;75;E;5;72%;98%;3

Childress;Partly sunny;87;66;SSE;5;60%;26%;9

Cleburne;A stray thunderstorm;85;72;ENE;7;76%;54%;3

College Station;A shower and t-storm;90;75;ENE;6;74%;91%;4

Comanche;A t-storm in spots;90;70;ENE;8;66%;51%;3

Conroe;A shower and t-storm;88;73;SE;6;74%;91%;2

Corpus Christi;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;SE;7;76%;57%;3

Corsicana;A stray thunderstorm;86;73;NNE;7;75%;58%;3

Cotulla;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;N;6;69%;94%;3

Dalhart;Mostly sunny, nice;87;59;SSE;8;47%;1%;9

Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;86;74;ENE;8;73%;54%;3

Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;85;72;ENE;9;71%;58%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;86;74;NE;9;68%;55%;3

Decatur;A t-storm in spots;86;70;E;5;68%;57%;3

Del Rio;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;E;5;66%;80%;3

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;E;5;67%;95%;4

Denton;A stray thunderstorm;87;72;ENE;6;69%;60%;3

Dryden;A t-storm around;89;72;E;7;56%;88%;9

Dumas;Sunny and nice;84;59;SSE;8;48%;1%;9

Edinburg;Partly sunny, warm;99;77;SE;9;54%;15%;11

El Paso;A t-storm around;85;66;SE;8;53%;41%;10

Ellington;A shower and t-storm;86;75;SSW;6;85%;95%;3

Falfurrias;Humid;94;73;ESE;7;62%;39%;10

Fort Hood;A t-storm in spots;88;72;NE;8;65%;55%;5

Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;87;74;ENE;7;66%;55%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm in spots;87;72;NE;10;72%;58%;3

Fort Worth Nas;A stray thunderstorm;87;74;NE;10;73%;54%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm in spots;86;72;NE;7;69%;53%;3

Fredericksburg;Inc. clouds;85;69;ENE;6;68%;44%;5

Gainesville;A t-storm in spots;86;68;E;7;74%;47%;3

Galveston;A shower and t-storm;89;81;SSW;9;77%;100%;5

Gatesville;A stray thunderstorm;88;71;NE;6;70%;55%;5

Georgetown;A shower and t-storm;90;74;ENE;6;69%;91%;3

Giddings;A shower and t-storm;88;73;SSE;5;74%;91%;3

Gilmer;A stray thunderstorm;81;72;ENE;5;87%;54%;2

Graham;A t-storm in spots;88;69;E;6;66%;44%;3

Granbury;A stray thunderstorm;88;71;E;6;69%;55%;3

Grand Prairie;A stray thunderstorm;86;73;ENE;6;69%;58%;3

Greenville;A t-storm in spots;83;71;ENE;7;76%;60%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;77;63;ENE;15;66%;40%;11

Hamilton;A t-storm in spots;88;71;ENE;8;69%;55%;3

Harlingen;Partly sunny;96;76;SE;10;66%;30%;11

Hearne;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;SE;5;71%;55%;4

Hebbronville;High clouds;95;75;ESE;8;56%;55%;9

Henderson;A stray thunderstorm;84;73;ESE;5;83%;57%;3

Hereford;Mostly sunny, nice;84;58;SSE;6;52%;2%;10

Hillsboro;A stray thunderstorm;87;72;NE;7;70%;55%;3

Hondo;A shower and t-storm;89;74;NNE;5;73%;97%;4

Houston;A shower and t-storm;86;76;S;6;83%;93%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower and t-storm;87;76;SSW;7;80%;95%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower and t-storm;85;76;SSE;7;84%;98%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower and t-storm;88;74;SSW;4;84%;99%;3

Houston Clover;A shower and t-storm;87;75;S;5;83%;95%;3

Houston Hooks;A shower and t-storm;90;74;W;5;79%;98%;2

Houston Hull;A shower and t-storm;87;76;S;6;83%;91%;2

Houston Intercontinental;A shower and t-storm;87;74;SSE;6;82%;97%;3

Huntsville;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;SSE;6;71%;88%;3

Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SSE;8;71%;67%;3

Jacksonville;A stray thunderstorm;84;72;ESE;5;83%;54%;3

Jasper;Thunderstorms;86;71;SE;6;85%;96%;2

Junction;Mostly cloudy, humid;89;69;NE;6;64%;44%;4

Kellyusa Airport;A shower and t-storm;89;73;NNE;5;74%;93%;3

Kerrville;A t-storm around;87;70;E;5;71%;55%;4

Killeen;A t-storm in spots;88;72;NE;8;65%;55%;5

Killeen/Ft Hood;A stray thunderstorm;89;71;NE;7;68%;55%;5

Kingsville Nas;Rather cloudy, humid;94;76;SE;7;68%;44%;4

La Grange;A shower and t-storm;89;74;ESE;5;73%;91%;2

Lago Vista;A shower and t-storm;91;72;NNE;4;69%;91%;3

Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;85;71;NE;6;75%;55%;3

Laredo;A couple of t-storms;97;78;ESE;9;62%;98%;5

Llano;A t-storm in spots;89;71;ENE;5;69%;55%;3

Longview;A stray thunderstorm;83;72;E;6;85%;61%;3

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;84;63;SE;7;57%;2%;10

Lufkin;Thunderstorms;86;73;NNE;5;82%;98%;3

Mcallen;Very warm;101;78;SE;11;55%;14%;11

Mcgregor;A t-storm in spots;89;72;NE;8;71%;64%;3

Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;85;70;ENE;8;74%;58%;4

Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;85;72;NE;6;73%;59%;3

Midland;Nice with some sun;87;67;E;7;56%;5%;10

Midland Airpark;Nice with some sun;87;67;E;7;56%;5%;10

Midlothian;A stray thunderstorm;85;71;N;6;80%;59%;3

Mineola;A t-storm in spots;82;72;ENE;4;88%;53%;3

Mineral Wells;A stray thunderstorm;89;71;NE;8;64%;55%;3

Mount Pleasant;A stray thunderstorm;82;71;ENE;7;88%;55%;3

Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;86;72;ESE;6;80%;97%;3

New Braunfels;A shower and t-storm;89;74;E;6;72%;95%;3

Odessa;Partly sunny;87;67;E;9;54%;5%;10

Orange;Cloudy with t-storms;87;74;SE;6;80%;100%;2

Palacios;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;78;S;8;75%;99%;3

Palestine;A t-storm in spots;85;71;E;6;76%;56%;3

Pampa;Sunny and pleasant;86;62;SSE;7;43%;2%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and delightful;88;61;S;3;42%;1%;9

Paris;A t-storm in spots;81;70;E;7;75%;58%;2

Pecos;Partly sunny;89;68;E;7;52%;5%;10

Perryton;Sunny and pleasant;88;59;S;8;41%;1%;9

Plainview;Sunshine, pleasant;81;59;SE;7;64%;2%;10

Pleasanton;A shower and t-storm;92;74;ESE;5;70%;99%;3

Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;90;81;SE;8;72%;90%;5

Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;93;80;SE;12;65%;29%;10

Port Lavaca;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;SSE;7;74%;93%;2

Randolph AFB;A shower and t-storm;89;73;NNW;6;72%;96%;3

Robstown;Cloudy;92;76;SE;6;72%;44%;3

Rockport;A stray thunderstorm;89;80;SE;7;69%;82%;3

Rocksprings;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;70;ENE;7;66%;56%;5

San Angelo;Partly sunny;88;68;NNE;7;57%;44%;5

San Antonio;A shower and t-storm;89;74;E;5;72%;95%;3

San Antonio Stinson;A shower and t-storm;90;75;N;5;73%;95%;3

San Marcos;A shower and t-storm;90;73;ESE;6;69%;96%;2

Seminole;Sunshine and nice;86;64;ESE;7;51%;2%;10

Sherman-Denison;A t-storm in spots;85;70;ESE;9;73%;57%;3

Snyder;Mostly sunny, humid;85;67;E;7;63%;27%;9

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;87;70;ENE;7;61%;44%;8

Stephenville;A t-storm in spots;88;70;NE;7;63%;52%;3

Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;82;72;ENE;5;81%;58%;3

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;90;69;ESE;8;56%;44%;5

Temple;A t-storm in spots;89;72;NE;8;69%;55%;5

Terrell;A stray thunderstorm;84;72;NE;7;80%;55%;3

Tyler;A t-storm in spots;85;74;ENE;6;80%;77%;3

Uvalde;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;73;ENE;6;75%;82%;4

Vernon;Sunny intervals;88;68;SE;7;57%;27%;9

Victoria;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;75;SSE;6;77%;95%;2

Waco;A stray thunderstorm;89;73;NE;9;69%;55%;3

Weslaco;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SE;9;52%;12%;11

Wharton;A shower and t-storm;87;73;SSE;6;79%;98%;3

Wichita Falls;A t-storm in spots;87;68;ENE;7;67%;44%;3

Wink;Partly sunny, nice;89;68;E;7;53%;4%;10

Zapata;Hot with high clouds;103;79;ESE;6;53%;55%;10

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By