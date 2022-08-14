TX Forecast for Tuesday, August 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;S;11;45%;4%;11 Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;S;11;40%;4%;11 Alice;A thunderstorm;92;74;SE;11;76%;85%;6 Alpine;A p.m. t-storm;85;66;ESE;8;47%;66%;12 Amarillo;Mostly sunny;96;70;S;13;38%;6%;10 Angleton;A t-storm around;93;75;SSE;9;65%;43%;11 Arlington;Partly sunny and hot;101;82;S;8;40%;3%;10 Austin;Partial sunshine;100;76;S;5;52%;12%;11 Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;99;72;S;9;57%;14%;11 Bay;A t-storm around;92;74;SE;9;66%;44%;11 Beaumont;Mostly sunny;94;75;SSW;6;65%;12%;11 Beeville;A thunderstorm;92;73;SE;9;72%;83%;4 Borger;Remaining very warm;99;74;S;12;35%;7%;10 Bowie;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;SSE;7;47%;3%;10 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;9;39%;4%;10 Brenham;Partly sunny, warm;100;75;S;6;53%;12%;11 Bridgeport;Remaining very warm;100;75;SSE;7;43%;3%;10 Brownsville;A heavy thunderstorm;92;77;SE;11;72%;85%;7 Brownwood;Partly sunny;97;73;S;8;48%;5%;11 Burnet;Partial sunshine;97;74;S;7;50%;9%;11 Canadian;Breezy in the p.m.;102;71;S;12;38%;6%;10 Castroville;A thunderstorm;94;77;SE;9;60%;83%;6 Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;10;42%;4%;10 Cleburne;Remaining very warm;100;78;S;9;46%;4%;10 College Station;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;7;51%;13%;11 Comanche;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;SSW;9;42%;5%;11 Conroe;Sunshine and warm;98;74;SSE;7;55%;11%;11 Corpus Christi;A thunderstorm;91;77;SE;12;77%;83%;8 Corsicana;Mostly sunny, warm;101;79;SSE;8;44%;4%;10 Cotulla;A couple of t-storms;90;76;SE;11;73%;91%;5 Dalhart;Breezy in the a.m.;97;65;SSE;12;37%;15%;10 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, warm;100;82;SSE;8;45%;3%;10 Dallas Redbird;Warm with sunshine;100;79;S;9;42%;3%;10 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Remaining very warm;101;81;S;10;41%;3%;10 Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;S;8;36%;3%;10 Del Rio;A heavy thunderstorm;85;75;SE;14;70%;80%;3 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A couple of t-storms;84;74;ESE;13;68%;95%;3 Denton;Remaining very warm;101;79;SSE;9;41%;3%;10 Dryden;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;SE;14;61%;66%;3 Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;95;68;S;13;38%;9%;10 Edinburg;A heavy thunderstorm;89;76;ESE;11;77%;85%;7 El Paso;Warm with sunshine;99;73;ESE;9;30%;3%;11 Ellington;Mostly sunny;93;76;S;7;64%;9%;11 Falfurrias;A thunderstorm;89;73;ESE;9;73%;84%;7 Fort Hood;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;S;9;47%;6%;11 Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warm;101;80;S;9;39%;3%;10 Fort Worth Alliance;Remaining very warm;101;79;S;10;42%;3%;10 Fort Worth Nas;Remaining very warm;101;80;S;11;44%;3%;10 Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;S;8;41%;3%;10 Fredericksburg;A p.m. t-storm;92;71;SSW;8;55%;58%;7 Gainesville;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SSE;9;41%;3%;10 Galveston;Mostly sunny;92;83;S;9;64%;10%;11 Gatesville;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;S;7;47%;5%;11 Georgetown;Partly sunny, warm;99;77;S;8;50%;8%;11 Giddings;Partly sunny;99;74;S;6;52%;15%;11 Gilmer;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;6;49%;4%;10 Graham;Lots of sun, warm;101;77;SSE;8;38%;4%;10 Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;100;77;SSE;8;40%;4%;10 Grand Prairie;Remaining very warm;101;82;S;8;40%;3%;10 Greenville;Mostly sunny, warm;101;78;S;9;40%;3%;10 Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, windy;86;65;ESE;20;42%;2%;11 Hamilton;Partly sunny, warm;99;75;S;8;46%;5%;11 Harlingen;A gusty thunderstorm;88;76;SE;13;80%;84%;7 Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;S;6;47%;13%;11 Hebbronville;A thunderstorm;89;74;ESE;9;70%;85%;4 Henderson;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;S;6;43%;6%;10 Hereford;Mostly sunny;96;68;S;10;39%;6%;10 Hillsboro;Partly sunny, warm;100;79;S;8;43%;4%;11 Hondo;A gusty thunderstorm;90;74;SE;11;66%;83%;5 Houston;Mostly sunny;95;77;S;7;61%;9%;11 Houston (Hobby Airport);Some sunshine;95;76;S;8;59%;9%;11 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;94;77;S;7;61%;10%;11 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;95;74;S;4;64%;11%;11 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;93;76;S;6;64%;10%;11 Houston Hooks;Sunny and very warm;99;75;S;5;57%;10%;11 Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;8;61%;11%;11 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;96;76;S;7;61%;10%;11 Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;S;5;47%;12%;11 Ingleside;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;SE;14;71%;73%;6 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;97;76;S;6;47%;4%;11 Jasper;Sunny and very warm;97;73;S;6;60%;15%;11 Junction;A p.m. t-storm;90;72;SSE;10;58%;59%;6 Kellyusa Airport;A thunderstorm;93;75;SSE;9;64%;82%;6 Kerrville;A p.m. t-storm;90;71;S;10;66%;59%;6 Killeen;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;S;9;47%;6%;11 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;S;9;50%;6%;11 Kingsville Nas;A thunderstorm;92;77;SE;13;74%;84%;3 La Grange;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;73;S;6;59%;18%;9 Lago Vista;Partly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;6;52%;10%;11 Lancaster;Warm with sunshine;100;79;S;8;43%;3%;10 Laredo;Tropical rainstorm;87;73;ESE;16;80%;100%;3 Llano;Warm with some sun;99;73;SSW;8;48%;12%;11 Longview;Mostly sunny, warm;101;78;SSE;7;46%;6%;10 Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;S;11;42%;4%;11 Lufkin;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSW;5;53%;14%;11 Mcallen;A heavy thunderstorm;89;77;SE;12;78%;85%;7 Mcgregor;Remaining very warm;101;77;SSE;9;49%;4%;11 Mckinney;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;9;44%;3%;10 Mesquite;Remaining very warm;100;80;S;8;42%;3%;10 Midland;Mostly sunny;95;71;S;10;48%;5%;11 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;95;71;S;10;48%;5%;11 Midlothian;Remaining very warm;100;77;SSW;7;46%;3%;10 Mineola;Mostly sunny, warm;101;77;S;6;46%;4%;10 Mineral Wells;Partly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;9;42%;4%;10 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;8;40%;5%;10 Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;S;6;51%;6%;11 New Braunfels;A t-storm around;97;75;S;9;59%;44%;7 Odessa;Breezy in the p.m.;96;73;S;11;48%;7%;11 Orange;Mostly sunny;96;79;SSW;5;57%;13%;11 Palacios;A morning t-storm;92;81;SE;11;66%;66%;11 Palestine;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;S;7;46%;5%;11 Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;S;12;34%;7%;10 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;SSE;10;31%;7%;10 Paris;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;S;8;44%;4%;10 Pecos;Breezy in the p.m.;96;70;SSE;12;42%;12%;11 Perryton;Mostly sunny;99;68;S;13;36%;8%;10 Plainview;Mostly sunny;94;68;S;9;45%;5%;10 Pleasanton;Humid with a t-storm;95;76;SE;7;61%;82%;6 Port Aransas;A p.m. t-storm;89;82;ESE;10;69%;73%;6 Port Isabel;A gusty thunderstorm;91;79;SE;13;73%;88%;7 Port Lavaca;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;79;SE;9;63%;70%;10 Randolph AFB;A p.m. t-storm;94;74;SSE;9;61%;59%;6 Robstown;Some sun, a t-storm;90;76;SE;11;76%;85%;8 Rockport;A p.m. t-storm;92;81;SE;10;65%;73%;8 Rocksprings;A gusty thunderstorm;84;70;S;14;72%;85%;3 San Angelo;A p.m. t-storm;95;72;SSE;9;50%;58%;11 San Antonio;A p.m. t-storm;96;76;SSE;9;60%;60%;6 San Antonio Stinson;A p.m. t-storm;95;76;SSE;9;63%;60%;6 San Marcos;Partly sunny;98;72;S;9;55%;28%;11 Seminole;Mostly sunny, warm;96;70;S;8;42%;4%;11 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;9;41%;2%;10 Snyder;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;S;9;48%;3%;11 Sonora;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;S;12;56%;61%;6 Stephenville;Partly sunny, warm;99;75;S;7;43%;5%;11 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;S;8;39%;4%;10 Sweetwater;Partly sunny and hot;102;75;S;10;40%;3%;11 Temple;Warm with some sun;100;75;SSE;10;52%;4%;11 Terrell;Mostly sunny, warm;100;79;S;8;42%;3%;10 Tyler;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;SSW;7;43%;4%;10 Uvalde;A couple of t-storms;86;74;SSE;11;75%;91%;5 Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;S;10;35%;4%;10 Victoria;A couple of t-storms;93;75;SE;9;69%;89%;9 Waco;Mostly sunny, warm;101;78;S;9;48%;4%;11 Weslaco;A heavy thunderstorm;90;77;ESE;11;74%;85%;7 Wharton;Partly sunny;96;72;SSE;7;66%;22%;11 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;SSE;9;42%;3%;10 Wink;Breezy in the p.m.;95;69;SSE;12;48%;8%;11 Zapata;A couple of t-storms;93;81;ESE;7;68%;99%;5 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather