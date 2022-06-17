Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Sunday, June 19, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Hot;98;75;ESE;10;39%;15%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;75;ESE;10;36%;14%;9

Alice;Breezy in the p.m.;96;73;SE;10;64%;28%;12

Alpine;Mostly sunny;90;65;SE;10;31%;0%;13

Amarillo;Very warm;95;69;SSE;15;34%;13%;12

Angleton;Mostly sunny;95;73;S;6;61%;7%;12

Arlington;A t-storm around;96;79;ESE;8;48%;51%;12

Austin;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;2;46%;4%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;S;7;50%;4%;12

Bay;Mostly sunny and hot;95;73;SSE;6;62%;10%;12

Beaumont;Partly sunny and hot;99;76;SW;6;57%;14%;12

Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;8;60%;12%;12

Borger;Hot, becoming breezy;97;75;SSE;13;32%;12%;12

Bowie;A t-storm around;91;72;SE;5;59%;49%;12

Breckenridge;A t-storm around;98;77;ESE;8;40%;45%;12

Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;S;5;48%;15%;12

Bridgeport;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;73;SE;4;54%;49%;12

Brownsville;Clouds and sun;93;76;SE;10;65%;29%;11

Brownwood;Sunshine, seasonable;96;72;E;8;44%;17%;12

Burnet;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;ESE;6;40%;7%;12

Canadian;Partly sunny, warm;95;71;SSE;11;42%;27%;12

Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;7;46%;5%;12

Childress;Breezy in the p.m.;97;75;SE;10;37%;21%;12

Cleburne;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;76;ESE;9;50%;49%;9

College Station;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;6;55%;18%;12

Comanche;Partly sunny and hot;97;74;ESE;7;43%;22%;12

Conroe;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SE;5;52%;23%;12

Corpus Christi;Breezy in the p.m.;93;75;SE;10;70%;28%;12

Corsicana;A t-storm around;98;77;ESE;8;50%;53%;12

Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;SE;8;50%;5%;12

Dalhart;Lots of sun, breezy;95;67;SSE;17;27%;11%;12

Dallas Love;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;ESE;6;57%;53%;11

Dallas Redbird;A t-storm around;94;75;ESE;8;55%;53%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm around;95;77;ESE;8;52%;52%;11

Decatur;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;76;ESE;7;47%;50%;12

Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SE;11;45%;6%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;SE;11;45%;6%;12

Denton;A t-storm around;96;77;E;8;48%;51%;12

Dryden;Warm, turning breezy;97;73;SE;13;42%;6%;13

Dumas;Breezy in the p.m.;94;69;SSE;14;33%;11%;12

Edinburg;Breezy in the p.m.;93;74;SE;10;60%;29%;13

El Paso;Mostly sunny;99;74;SSW;10;21%;4%;13

Ellington;Mostly sunny and hot;95;75;S;6;60%;10%;12

Falfurrias;Breezy in the p.m.;93;72;SE;9;61%;29%;12

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;E;7;47%;15%;12

Fort Worth;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;79;ESE;8;44%;50%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;75;ESE;9;53%;51%;9

Fort Worth Nas;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;77;ESE;8;54%;50%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;74;ESE;6;53%;52%;9

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny and hot;97;69;S;7;40%;5%;12

Gainesville;A t-storm around;93;73;SE;7;55%;50%;12

Galveston;Mostly sunny;92;82;S;7;63%;6%;12

Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;ENE;7;43%;19%;12

Georgetown;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;7;44%;7%;12

Giddings;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;S;5;46%;13%;12

Gilmer;A t-storm around;96;75;NE;5;58%;55%;10

Graham;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;73;ESE;8;46%;48%;12

Granbury;A t-storm around;99;75;ESE;8;43%;46%;10

Grand Prairie;A t-storm around;96;79;E;8;48%;51%;12

Greenville;A t-storm around;96;75;SE;7;48%;54%;12

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;89;68;E;19;41%;0%;13

Hamilton;Partly sunny and hot;97;73;E;8;43%;21%;12

Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;93;73;SE;10;65%;29%;13

Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;ESE;5;47%;23%;12

Hebbronville;Breezy in the p.m.;96;72;SE;10;51%;27%;13

Henderson;A t-storm around;98;76;E;5;52%;55%;11

Hereford;Breezy in the p.m.;95;68;SE;13;33%;10%;12

Hillsboro;A t-storm around;98;76;E;7;46%;49%;11

Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;8;48%;6%;12

Houston;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;S;6;53%;13%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;97;77;S;6;56%;10%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;96;78;S;6;57%;9%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;S;1;61%;9%;12

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;96;75;S;4;60%;8%;12

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;S;3;59%;16%;12

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;S;4;58%;9%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;S;5;55%;15%;12

Huntsville;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;SE;5;48%;30%;12

Ingleside;Humid;92;79;SE;10;65%;28%;12

Jacksonville;A t-storm around;97;75;E;5;54%;54%;11

Jasper;A t-storm around;96;72;SE;5;61%;50%;10

Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;7;38%;7%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Clouds and sun, hot;100;74;SSE;7;50%;5%;12

Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;SSE;9;43%;5%;12

Killeen;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;E;7;47%;15%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;E;8;49%;14%;12

Kingsville Nas;Warm, turning breezy;95;74;SE;10;63%;12%;12

La Grange;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;S;5;50%;12%;12

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SSE;5;47%;6%;12

Lancaster;A t-storm around;96;74;E;7;50%;53%;11

Laredo;Very warm;99;76;SE;12;47%;27%;12

Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;SE;7;39%;8%;12

Longview;A t-storm around;98;75;E;6;54%;55%;11

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;93;71;SE;12;35%;14%;12

Lufkin;A t-storm around;97;73;SE;4;61%;51%;11

Mcallen;Breezy in the p.m.;94;74;SE;10;62%;19%;13

Mcgregor;Hot with some sun;98;73;ESE;8;52%;26%;12

Mckinney;A t-storm around;93;74;ESE;6;59%;54%;11

Mesquite;A t-storm around;96;75;E;7;48%;53%;9

Midland;Mostly sunny;95;74;SSE;11;37%;7%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;95;74;SSE;11;37%;7%;12

Midlothian;A t-storm around;95;74;E;4;58%;52%;11

Mineola;A t-storm around;95;74;E;5;57%;55%;9

Mineral Wells;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;74;ESE;7;51%;54%;8

Mount Pleasant;A t-storm around;95;75;NW;6;53%;55%;9

Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;96;74;ENE;6;58%;54%;9

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;8;46%;5%;12

Odessa;Breezy in the p.m.;95;73;S;14;32%;7%;12

Orange;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;SW;6;55%;19%;12

Palacios;Mostly sunny;94;79;SSE;9;61%;13%;12

Palestine;A t-storm around;95;73;E;6;55%;54%;12

Pampa;Partly sunny, warm;94;72;SSE;13;34%;13%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Hot, becoming breezy;97;71;SSE;13;30%;11%;12

Paris;A t-storm around;96;76;ESE;6;52%;54%;12

Pecos;Breezy in the p.m.;98;70;SSE;12;30%;6%;12

Perryton;Hot, becoming breezy;95;70;SSE;15;34%;9%;12

Plainview;Mostly sunny;90;67;SE;11;40%;20%;12

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;7;46%;5%;12

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;89;81;SE;9;71%;28%;12

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;87;78;SE;11;72%;29%;11

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny and hot;94;77;SSE;9;56%;13%;12

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;7;52%;5%;12

Robstown;Breezy in the p.m.;95;75;SE;10;63%;28%;12

Rockport;Humid with sunshine;91;80;SSE;10;66%;28%;12

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;SSE;10;44%;6%;13

San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;S;8;38%;7%;12

San Antonio;Clouds and sun, hot;100;75;SSE;8;47%;5%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;6;50%;5%;12

San Marcos;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;S;8;43%;4%;12

Seminole;Mostly sunny;94;69;SE;12;32%;8%;12

Sherman-Denison;A t-storm around;92;74;ESE;6;59%;51%;12

Snyder;Hot with some sun;97;74;SE;10;35%;13%;12

Sonora;Mostly sunny, warm;98;71;SSE;10;38%;6%;12

Stephenville;A t-storm around;94;74;ESE;5;48%;44%;10

Sulphur Springs;A t-storm around;97;76;E;6;49%;55%;10

Sweetwater;Hot with some sun;99;75;SE;10;32%;12%;12

Temple;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;E;8;53%;18%;12

Terrell;A t-storm around;97;75;ENE;7;50%;54%;9

Tyler;A t-storm around;98;76;ENE;6;49%;55%;11

Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;SE;8;51%;5%;12

Vernon;A t-storm around;98;76;SE;10;37%;48%;12

Victoria;Hot, becoming breezy;99;75;SSE;9;54%;12%;12

Waco;A t-storm around;98;76;ESE;8;52%;46%;12

Weslaco;Breezy in the p.m.;93;74;SE;10;60%;17%;13

Wharton;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;S;6;61%;10%;12

Wichita Falls;A t-storm around;96;74;SE;9;49%;48%;12

Wink;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;73;SE;15;33%;6%;12

Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SE;8;52%;11%;13

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By