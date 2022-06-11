Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Monday, June 13, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Hot;107;78;S;17;28%;3%;12

Abilene Dyess;Very hot;108;77;S;18;26%;2%;12

Alice;Hot, turning windy;102;76;SE;15;55%;6%;12

Alpine;Sunny and hot;101;72;SE;10;22%;0%;13

Amarillo;Hot;107;77;SSW;17;22%;10%;12

Angleton;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;77;S;14;60%;6%;12

Arlington;Hot;104;78;S;13;38%;3%;12

Austin;Hot;106;77;SSE;7;44%;3%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Hot;105;77;SSE;13;48%;3%;12

Bay;Remaining very warm;94;77;S;13;64%;5%;12

Beaumont;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;S;10;60%;10%;12

Beeville;Hot, turning breezy;103;77;SSE;12;52%;6%;12

Borger;Very hot;110;81;S;9;24%;13%;12

Bowie;Sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;12;43%;4%;12

Breckenridge;Breezy and very hot;108;80;S;14;30%;4%;12

Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;9;45%;6%;12

Bridgeport;Sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;10;40%;3%;12

Brownsville;Sunny and windy;96;80;SE;18;56%;6%;13

Brownwood;Very hot;106;74;SSE;13;32%;2%;12

Burnet;Sunshine and hot;104;74;SSE;10;34%;3%;12

Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;SSE;9;33%;14%;12

Castroville;Sunshine, very hot;107;76;SE;10;41%;2%;12

Childress;Increasingly windy;109;79;S;19;25%;5%;12

Cleburne;Breezy and hot;106;76;S;15;39%;3%;12

College Station;Hot;104;78;S;13;51%;6%;12

Comanche;Sunny and very hot;107;74;S;14;32%;3%;12

Conroe;Hot;99;76;S;9;53%;10%;12

Corpus Christi;Increasingly windy;97;78;SSE;16;63%;6%;12

Corsicana;Breezy and hot;103;77;S;15;43%;3%;12

Cotulla;Breezy in the p.m.;109;77;SE;11;44%;3%;12

Dalhart;Hot, becoming breezy;104;72;WSW;14;23%;7%;12

Dallas Love;Hot, becoming breezy;103;79;SSE;13;45%;4%;12

Dallas Redbird;Sunlit, breezy, hot;102;77;SSE;15;43%;3%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Hot;104;79;SSE;16;42%;4%;12

Decatur;Sunshine and hot;101;77;S;12;35%;4%;12

Del Rio;Hot;107;79;SE;14;44%;3%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny, breezy, hot;105;76;SE;15;43%;2%;12

Denton;Breezy and hot;102;79;S;16;42%;3%;12

Dryden;Hot, turning windy;107;75;SE;13;34%;3%;12

Dumas;Hot, becoming breezy;105;75;SW;12;25%;10%;12

Edinburg;Increasingly windy;99;79;SE;16;50%;6%;13

El Paso;Hot with sunshine;106;79;WNW;8;16%;2%;13

Ellington;Hot, becoming breezy;97;78;S;12;59%;8%;12

Falfurrias;Sunny, breezy, hot;101;76;SE;14;45%;6%;12

Fort Hood;Sunlit, breezy, hot;104;76;S;14;41%;2%;12

Fort Worth;Hot;105;79;S;15;35%;3%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy and hot;104;79;S;15;41%;3%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Breezy and hot;105;79;S;15;41%;3%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny, breezy, hot;105;77;S;14;40%;3%;12

Fredericksburg;Hot with sunshine;102;72;SSE;11;35%;3%;12

Gainesville;Sunny and hot;99;77;S;13;50%;3%;12

Galveston;Winds subsiding;93;83;S;17;64%;7%;12

Gatesville;Sunny and hot;105;74;SSE;11;35%;2%;12

Georgetown;Sunshine and hot;104;76;S;12;40%;2%;12

Giddings;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;S;9;45%;6%;12

Gilmer;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;S;9;54%;3%;12

Graham;Sunny and hot;105;78;S;11;32%;4%;12

Granbury;Breezy and very hot;107;77;S;14;31%;2%;12

Grand Prairie;Hot;104;78;SSE;13;38%;3%;12

Greenville;Breezy and hot;101;77;SSE;14;43%;3%;12

Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding, hot;100;74;SE;16;24%;2%;13

Hamilton;Sunny and very hot;106;74;S;13;33%;3%;12

Harlingen;Windy and very warm;99;78;SE;19;55%;6%;13

Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;S;10;41%;6%;12

Hebbronville;Breezy and hot;103;76;SE;14;39%;2%;12

Henderson;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;S;10;46%;4%;12

Hereford;Very hot;108;77;SSW;14;21%;9%;12

Hillsboro;Very hot;105;75;S;14;37%;3%;12

Hondo;Hot, becoming breezy;106;76;SE;12;48%;3%;12

Houston;Hot;100;79;S;9;55%;8%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Record-breaking heat;99;78;S;12;56%;8%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Breezy and hot;98;79;S;14;56%;7%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;S;7;59%;7%;12

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;97;78;S;10;60%;8%;12

Houston Hooks;Hot;100;78;S;8;57%;8%;12

Houston Hull;Hot;100;77;S;12;57%;7%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Hot;100;78;S;11;54%;9%;12

Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;80;S;8;48%;9%;12

Ingleside;Increasingly windy;94;82;SSE;17;63%;5%;12

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;S;10;46%;4%;12

Jasper;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;S;7;61%;12%;12

Junction;Hot, becoming breezy;106;75;SSE;12;36%;3%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Hot with sunshine;105;75;SE;10;47%;3%;12

Kerrville;Hot with sunshine;103;73;SSE;12;38%;3%;12

Killeen;Sunlit, breezy, hot;104;76;S;14;41%;2%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny, breezy, hot;104;76;S;14;43%;2%;12

Kingsville Nas;Increasingly windy;101;79;SSE;15;55%;6%;12

La Grange;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;9;45%;6%;12

Lago Vista;Sunshine, very hot;106;74;SSE;9;44%;3%;12

Lancaster;Sunshine and hot;102;76;SSE;13;41%;4%;12

Laredo;Sunny and breezy;106;78;SE;15;39%;2%;12

Llano;Sunny and very hot;106;73;SSE;9;31%;3%;12

Longview;Hot;100;77;S;11;51%;4%;12

Lubbock;Record-tying heat;105;77;S;18;24%;5%;12

Lufkin;Hot;99;77;S;9;58%;10%;12

Mcallen;Increasingly windy;100;79;SE;18;53%;6%;13

Mcgregor;Sunlit, breezy, hot;106;76;S;15;43%;3%;12

Mckinney;Breezy and hot;101;78;S;16;49%;4%;12

Mesquite;Sunshine and hot;102;76;SSE;13;42%;4%;12

Midland;Record-tying heat;105;78;SSE;16;24%;3%;12

Midland Airpark;Record-tying heat;105;78;SSE;16;24%;3%;12

Midlothian;Hot;104;75;SSE;12;45%;3%;12

Mineola;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;9;49%;3%;12

Mineral Wells;Sunny, breezy, hot;106;77;SSE;14;38%;4%;12

Mount Pleasant;Hot;98;76;S;12;50%;4%;12

Nacogdoches;Hot;99;77;S;9;55%;4%;12

New Braunfels;Very hot;105;76;SSE;13;44%;2%;12

Odessa;Increasingly windy;104;77;SSE;17;25%;3%;12

Orange;Partly sunny and hot;97;81;S;10;59%;11%;12

Palacios;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;83;S;16;66%;5%;12

Palestine;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;10;49%;4%;12

Pampa;Hot, becoming breezy;107;78;S;14;25%;12%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Hot, becoming breezy;107;77;S;15;23%;14%;12

Paris;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;12;53%;4%;12

Pecos;Hot, becoming breezy;109;76;SE;9;23%;3%;12

Perryton;Mostly sunny and hot;106;77;SSE;11;29%;16%;12

Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;SSW;16;25%;7%;12

Pleasanton;Very hot;109;77;SE;10;42%;2%;12

Port Aransas;Sunny, breezy, humid;89;82;SSE;15;72%;5%;12

Port Isabel;Windy with sunshine;90;80;SE;18;64%;6%;13

Port Lavaca;Remaining very warm;94;82;SSE;13;53%;5%;12

Randolph AFB;Sunny and hot;104;75;SSE;11;50%;2%;12

Robstown;Hot, becoming breezy;99;79;SSE;15;57%;6%;12

Rockport;Humid;92;82;SSE;13;66%;5%;12

Rocksprings;Breezy and hot;101;72;SSE;14;38%;2%;13

San Angelo;Very hot;106;75;S;14;32%;3%;12

San Antonio;Very hot;106;76;SSE;10;43%;2%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Hot;107;77;SE;11;47%;3%;12

San Marcos;Breezy and hot;104;76;SSE;14;42%;3%;12

Seminole;Sunshine and hot;105;76;S;12;24%;3%;12

Sherman-Denison;Breezy and hot;100;78;S;14;47%;3%;12

Snyder;Sunshine and hot;107;77;S;15;28%;2%;12

Sonora;Sunny, breezy, hot;103;73;SSE;15;35%;3%;12

Stephenville;Hot with sunshine;105;74;SSE;12;36%;3%;12

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;100;78;S;11;47%;4%;12

Sweetwater;Breezy and very hot;109;78;SSW;17;25%;2%;12

Temple;Hot;103;75;S;16;47%;4%;12

Terrell;Breezy and hot;103;76;SSE;14;43%;4%;12

Tyler;Record-breaking heat;101;77;S;13;46%;4%;12

Uvalde;Sunshine and hot;105;73;SE;10;45%;2%;12

Vernon;Increasingly windy;108;80;S;19;25%;2%;12

Victoria;Hot;101;78;SSE;15;53%;5%;12

Waco;Record-breaking heat;106;78;S;15;42%;4%;12

Weslaco;Increasingly windy;98;79;SE;16;48%;6%;13

Wharton;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;11;63%;6%;12

Wichita Falls;Sunny, breezy, hot;106;79;SSE;17;32%;4%;12

Wink;Sunny, breezy, hot;107;77;SE;14;23%;3%;12

Zapata;Sunny, breezy, hot;107;80;SE;14;43%;4%;13

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By