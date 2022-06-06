TX Forecast for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Record-breaking heat;105;76;SSE;13;38%;4%;12 Abilene Dyess;Hot;105;75;SSE;12;34%;4%;12 Alice;Increasingly windy;99;74;SE;16;59%;3%;12 Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;9;12%;0%;13 Amarillo;Cooler but humid;79;63;NNE;10;72%;44%;11 Angleton;Partly sunny, breezy;92;76;SSE;14;63%;2%;12 Arlington;Hot;96;75;SSE;13;48%;7%;12 Austin;Hot;102;76;SSE;10;49%;2%;12 Austin Bergstrom;Winds subsiding;102;75;SSE;16;54%;2%;12 Bay;Partly sunny, breezy;91;75;SSE;14;65%;2%;10 Beaumont;Sun and some clouds;92;77;SSE;11;62%;2%;11 Beeville;Breezy and hot;94;75;SSE;15;55%;4%;12 Borger;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;65;ENE;8;57%;57%;10 Bowie;Warm with sunshine;92;72;SE;9;66%;8%;12 Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;104;78;SSE;11;38%;6%;12 Brenham;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;SSE;10;47%;25%;12 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SE;8;58%;8%;12 Brownsville;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;78;SE;16;57%;6%;12 Brownwood;Very hot;106;72;SSE;13;36%;26%;12 Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;SSE;12;38%;2%;12 Canadian;A t-storm around;84;63;W;8;72%;69%;10 Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;105;75;SE;12;42%;1%;12 Childress;Mostly cloudy;91;69;ENE;10;61%;28%;9 Cleburne;Breezy and hot;99;72;SSE;15;53%;5%;12 College Station;Hot;99;77;SSE;15;57%;3%;12 Comanche;Hot;105;72;S;13;36%;26%;12 Conroe;Partly sunny and hot;93;77;SSE;10;57%;2%;12 Corpus Christi;Increasingly windy;94;76;SE;18;65%;3%;12 Corsicana;Breezy and hot;97;72;SSE;15;52%;4%;12 Cotulla;Hot, becoming breezy;109;76;SE;12;45%;0%;12 Dalhart;A t-storm around;83;60;SE;11;68%;55%;8 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;76;SSE;15;58%;7%;12 Dallas Redbird;Breezy and hot;95;74;SSE;15;58%;6%;12 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Breezy and hot;96;74;SSE;16;54%;8%;12 Decatur;Mostly sunny;95;74;SSE;11;47%;8%;12 Del Rio;Breezy and hot;105;78;SE;15;49%;3%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy and hot;105;75;ESE;15;49%;2%;12 Denton;Breezy and hot;96;74;SSE;15;52%;9%;12 Dryden;Hot, becoming breezy;107;74;SE;10;31%;3%;12 Dumas;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;60;ENE;9;75%;56%;9 Edinburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;75;SE;16;54%;4%;12 El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;W;10;11%;0%;13 Ellington;Partly sunny, breezy;92;75;SSE;15;60%;2%;11 Falfurrias;Sunny and breezy;99;74;SE;14;48%;4%;12 Fort Hood;Breezy and hot;100;74;SSE;16;51%;2%;12 Fort Worth;Breezy and hot;96;75;SSE;15;46%;7%;12 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, breezy;96;75;SSE;16;57%;8%;12 Fort Worth Nas;Breezy and hot;97;76;SSE;15;57%;7%;12 Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy and hot;98;73;SSE;15;53%;6%;12 Fredericksburg;Hot;101;71;SSE;13;38%;2%;12 Gainesville;Partly sunny;91;73;SE;12;67%;10%;12 Galveston;Winds subsiding;91;81;SSE;17;62%;2%;12 Gatesville;Hot;101;73;SSE;13;42%;2%;12 Georgetown;Hot;101;75;SSE;14;45%;2%;12 Giddings;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;SSE;11;50%;3%;12 Gilmer;Partly sunny, warm;95;74;S;9;59%;8%;12 Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;8;43%;30%;12 Granbury;Breezy and hot;100;74;SSE;15;41%;5%;12 Grand Prairie;Hot;97;75;SSE;13;48%;6%;12 Greenville;Breezy in the a.m.;94;73;SSE;14;51%;7%;12 Guadalupe Pass;Sunny, windy and hot;97;73;W;20;17%;0%;13 Hamilton;Hot;103;72;SSE;14;39%;26%;12 Harlingen;Increasingly windy;97;75;SE;17;58%;4%;12 Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;S;11;46%;4%;12 Hebbronville;Breezy and hot;101;74;SE;15;39%;0%;12 Henderson;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;S;9;51%;4%;12 Hereford;Not as hot;84;65;SE;10;56%;44%;12 Hillsboro;Hot;99;72;S;14;46%;3%;12 Hondo;Hot, becoming breezy;104;74;SE;13;51%;0%;12 Houston;Mostly sunny;92;77;SSE;11;61%;2%;12 Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy with some sun;94;76;SSE;14;57%;2%;12 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, breezy;92;78;SSE;14;61%;2%;12 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Partly sunny and hot;94;74;SSE;9;64%;2%;12 Houston Clover;Partly sunny;91;77;SSE;12;64%;2%;12 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;SSE;10;58%;25%;12 Houston Hull;Breezy and hot;96;75;SSE;14;58%;3%;12 Houston Intercontinental;Hot, becoming breezy;94;76;SSE;13;56%;25%;12 Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;95;76;SSE;9;52%;3%;12 Ingleside;Breezy and humid;92;80;SE;18;63%;2%;12 Jacksonville;Partly sunny, warm;94;74;S;10;48%;4%;12 Jasper;Partly sunny, warm;91;73;S;8;64%;5%;12 Junction;Hot;107;73;SSE;12;39%;26%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Hot, turning breezy;103;74;SE;13;50%;1%;12 Kerrville;Breezy and hot;101;70;SSE;15;42%;2%;12 Killeen;Breezy and hot;100;74;SSE;16;51%;2%;12 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Breezy and hot;100;74;S;17;53%;2%;12 Kingsville Nas;Increasingly windy;95;77;SE;17;61%;3%;12 La Grange;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;SSE;11;47%;3%;12 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;SSE;12;51%;2%;12 Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;95;74;SSE;12;53%;5%;12 Laredo;Breezy and hot;107;76;SE;17;39%;1%;12 Llano;Very hot;106;72;SSE;11;36%;2%;12 Longview;Partly sunny and hot;96;74;S;10;55%;6%;12 Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;94;70;E;12;48%;6%;12 Lufkin;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;S;10;58%;27%;12 Mcallen;Mostly sunny, breezy;99;76;SE;17;55%;3%;12 Mcgregor;Breezy and hot;101;73;S;16;55%;3%;12 Mckinney;Partly sunny, breezy;92;73;S;15;62%;8%;12 Mesquite;Hot;94;74;SSE;14;53%;6%;12 Midland;Sunny and hot;107;77;SSE;10;23%;2%;12 Midland Airpark;Sunny and hot;107;77;SSE;10;23%;2%;12 Midlothian;Hot;96;72;SSE;13;60%;5%;12 Mineola;Partly sunny, warm;96;72;SSE;10;55%;7%;12 Mineral Wells;Hot;99;72;SE;13;50%;5%;12 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, warm;94;72;SE;11;56%;11%;11 Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun, warm;94;72;S;9;59%;26%;12 New Braunfels;Breezy and hot;102;75;SSE;14;44%;1%;12 Odessa;Sunshine and hot;105;77;S;10;23%;2%;12 Orange;Partly sunny, warm;93;79;SSE;10;59%;2%;11 Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;90;80;SSE;17;65%;3%;12 Palestine;Partly sunny and hot;94;73;SSE;11;51%;4%;12 Pampa;A t-storm around;85;62;N;9;65%;64%;9 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;A t-storm around;87;61;SE;10;66%;67%;8 Paris;Partly sunny;93;74;SE;11;59%;13%;8 Pecos;Sunny and hot;107;73;SSE;10;17%;2%;12 Perryton;A t-storm around;83;61;SW;8;61%;69%;10 Plainview;Mostly cloudy, humid;89;65;E;11;61%;44%;10 Pleasanton;Very hot;105;77;SE;11;41%;0%;12 Port Aransas;Breezy and humid;89;81;SE;16;73%;3%;12 Port Isabel;Winds subsiding;89;79;SE;18;64%;5%;12 Port Lavaca;Sunshine and breezy;90;81;SSE;14;60%;3%;12 Randolph AFB;Breezy and hot;100;74;SSE;14;54%;1%;12 Robstown;Breezy with sunshine;95;77;SE;17;60%;4%;12 Rockport;Breezy and humid;91;81;SSE;15;65%;2%;12 Rocksprings;Winds subsiding, hot;101;69;SSE;16;43%;26%;12 San Angelo;Very hot;107;74;S;12;35%;3%;12 San Antonio;Hot;104;74;SSE;12;42%;1%;12 San Antonio Stinson;Hot;105;75;SE;13;50%;2%;12 San Marcos;Breezy and hot;101;74;SSE;15;39%;2%;12 Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;103;71;E;8;29%;3%;12 Sherman-Denison;Humid;92;74;SSE;12;65%;11%;12 Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;105;73;NE;8;35%;26%;12 Sonora;Breezy and hot;103;72;SSE;14;36%;26%;12 Stephenville;Hot;100;73;SSE;12;46%;26%;12 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, warm;95;75;SSE;12;53%;10%;11 Sweetwater;Very hot;109;76;S;11;28%;3%;12 Temple;Winds subsiding;99;74;S;18;58%;2%;12 Terrell;Breezy and hot;96;75;SSE;14;54%;6%;12 Tyler;Hot;96;76;S;13;51%;6%;12 Uvalde;Partly sunny and hot;105;72;SE;10;46%;1%;12 Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;NE;10;48%;16%;12 Victoria;Winds subsiding, hot;95;77;SSE;16;58%;3%;12 Waco;Hot;100;75;S;17;53%;3%;12 Weslaco;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;74;SE;16;53%;4%;12 Wharton;Breezy and very warm;92;73;SSE;14;67%;3%;12 Wichita Falls;Sunny and hot;95;74;ESE;10;62%;13%;12 Wink;Sunshine and hot;108;75;S;9;17%;3%;12 Zapata;Breezy and hot;106;79;SE;14;43%;2%;12 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather