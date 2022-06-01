TX Forecast for Friday, June 3, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A t-storm, cooler;79;64;N;10;72%;91%;3

Abilene Dyess;A t-storm, cooler;79;63;N;10;64%;89%;3

Alice;Partly sunny;95;71;SSE;8;64%;30%;12

Alpine;Not as warm;82;66;SE;10;61%;25%;8

Amarillo;A morning t-storm;67;56;SE;9;64%;82%;5

Angleton;A p.m. shower or two;92;72;NNW;5;65%;94%;12

Arlington;A thunderstorm;83;71;NE;9;64%;82%;5

Austin;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;NE;1;58%;74%;8

Austin Bergstrom;A p.m. t-storm;92;72;NE;5;63%;80%;9

Bay;A shower in spots;91;71;SE;4;67%;71%;12

Beaumont;Heavy p.m. t-storms;91;73;SSW;6;66%;90%;12

Beeville;A shower in spots;96;72;SE;7;58%;48%;12

Borger;A morning t-storm;68;58;SSE;8;56%;96%;5

Bowie;A t-storm or two;75;62;NE;6;88%;89%;5

Breckenridge;A t-storm, cooler;82;68;E;8;62%;88%;7

Brenham;Partly sunny;93;73;NE;6;57%;74%;10

Bridgeport;A t-storm, cooler;77;63;ENE;5;85%;83%;5

Brownsville;Partly sunny;91;72;ESE;10;66%;27%;12

Brownwood;Strong thunderstorms;83;67;ENE;8;71%;96%;7

Burnet;A strong t-storm;90;72;NE;7;59%;96%;3

Canadian;A morning t-storm;66;55;ESE;7;61%;66%;9

Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;95;74;E;5;53%;55%;12

Childress;A morning t-storm;72;60;ENE;8;66%;100%;9

Cleburne;A shower or two;83;70;NE;10;65%;82%;7

College Station;Partly sunny, humid;90;73;ENE;6;67%;55%;8

Comanche;A strong t-storm;82;69;ENE;7;72%;85%;7

Conroe;A t-storm around;91;72;NE;6;61%;83%;12

Corpus Christi;A stray shower;92;72;S;10;69%;47%;12

Corsicana;A strong t-storm;86;71;NNE;8;63%;85%;7

Cotulla;Clouds and sun, warm;99;74;SE;6;52%;80%;12

Dalhart;A morning t-storm;69;55;SE;10;66%;82%;9

Dallas Love;A thunderstorm;81;70;E;8;81%;83%;5

Dallas Redbird;A thunderstorm;82;68;E;10;76%;83%;7

Dallas/Ft Worth;A thunderstorm;82;69;ESE;10;76%;82%;5

Decatur;A couple of t-storms;77;66;NE;7;71%;97%;4

Del Rio;Periods of sun, warm;97;77;ESE;9;52%;30%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;96;75;E;9;52%;31%;12

Denton;A couple of t-storms;80;66;NNE;9;72%;97%;3

Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;93;73;E;12;50%;44%;7

Dumas;A morning t-storm;65;54;SSE;9;67%;82%;6

Edinburg;Breezy in the p.m.;92;71;SE;10;60%;5%;12

El Paso;Breezy in the a.m.;93;69;SE;12;34%;44%;12

Ellington;A t-storm around;91;73;SE;5;66%;82%;12

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;90;69;SE;7;61%;7%;12

Fort Hood;Some sun, a t-storm;85;70;NE;7;72%;91%;7

Fort Worth;A thunderstorm;83;69;NNE;9;62%;82%;5

Fort Worth Alliance;A couple of t-storms;80;67;E;11;79%;97%;5

Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm, cooler;80;68;ESE;9;81%;88%;6

Fort Worth Spinks;A thunderstorm;82;67;ESE;8;77%;82%;5

Fredericksburg;Some sun, a t-storm;89;69;ENE;6;57%;97%;9

Gainesville;A couple of t-storms;76;64;NNE;8;76%;97%;3

Galveston;Partly sunny;89;79;ESE;6;65%;91%;11

Gatesville;A thunderstorm;85;71;NNE;7;66%;85%;7

Georgetown;Some sun;91;72;NE;7;55%;55%;8

Giddings;Partly sunny, warm;91;72;NE;6;58%;85%;8

Gilmer;A thunderstorm;82;67;NE;6;79%;85%;7

Graham;Showers around;78;64;ENE;8;67%;70%;4

Granbury;Strong thunderstorms;82;69;NE;9;74%;98%;7

Grand Prairie;A thunderstorm;84;71;NNE;8;63%;82%;5

Greenville;A thunderstorm;82;67;N;9;69%;82%;5

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, a shower;70;61;E;29;95%;66%;12

Hamilton;Strong thunderstorms;84;71;NE;8;72%;91%;7

Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;92;70;SSE;9;67%;27%;11

Hearne;Partial sunshine;90;74;NE;7;59%;55%;7

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;94;71;SE;8;53%;4%;12

Henderson;Not as hot;85;68;NNE;6;66%;44%;7

Hereford;A morning t-storm;71;58;SE;8;63%;98%;8

Hillsboro;A couple of t-storms;85;70;NNE;9;60%;89%;7

Hondo;Partly sunny;94;73;ENE;7;57%;43%;12

Houston;A t-storm around;91;74;S;6;63%;55%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;92;74;ESE;6;61%;92%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;90;74;ENE;7;62%;55%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;94;71;SE;1;66%;55%;12

Houston Clover;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;ESE;3;65%;92%;12

Houston Hooks;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;72;NE;3;66%;83%;12

Houston Hull;A p.m. t-storm;92;72;E;5;63%;73%;12

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;91;73;ENE;5;63%;91%;12

Huntsville;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;NE;5;64%;66%;10

Ingleside;A couple of showers;91;75;SSE;9;65%;86%;12

Jacksonville;A thunderstorm;86;68;NNE;6;65%;86%;4

Jasper;A heavy thunderstorm;88;69;ENE;6;72%;96%;10

Junction;A t-storm in spots;90;70;NE;5;61%;54%;8

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;93;72;SE;5;57%;57%;12

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;70;ENE;6;57%;55%;6

Killeen;Some sun, a t-storm;85;70;NE;7;72%;91%;7

Killeen/Ft Hood;A thunderstorm;85;70;NE;7;74%;91%;7

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, humid;94;72;SSE;9;63%;13%;12

La Grange;Partly sunny and hot;94;75;ENE;6;59%;66%;10

Lago Vista;A strong t-storm;90;69;NE;3;66%;84%;8

Lancaster;A thunderstorm;83;69;NNE;8;66%;82%;7

Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SE;9;49%;3%;12

Llano;A strong t-storm;91;72;NE;6;61%;92%;4

Longview;A thunderstorm;83;68;NNE;7;75%;90%;7

Lubbock;A morning t-storm;73;60;SE;10;68%;84%;4

Lufkin;A thunderstorm;87;71;NE;5;74%;85%;8

Mcallen;Breezy in the p.m.;93;72;SE;10;64%;5%;12

Mcgregor;A thunderstorm;84;69;NE;8;76%;88%;7

Mckinney;A thunderstorm;80;66;E;9;81%;82%;5

Mesquite;A thunderstorm;83;68;NNE;8;64%;83%;5

Midland;A thunderstorm;79;67;ESE;11;64%;85%;5

Midland Airpark;A thunderstorm;79;67;ESE;11;64%;85%;5

Midlothian;A thunderstorm;82;68;E;6;84%;83%;7

Mineola;A thunderstorm;83;68;NNE;6;73%;83%;5

Mineral Wells;A t-storm, cooler;80;66;ESE;8;78%;82%;8

Mount Pleasant;A thunderstorm;81;67;NE;8;69%;85%;5

Nacogdoches;Some sun, a t-storm;86;70;NNE;7;71%;86%;8

New Braunfels;Warm with some sun;94;73;ENE;6;55%;72%;10

Odessa;A thunderstorm;83;67;E;13;63%;85%;5

Orange;Afternoon showers;91;73;SSW;5;60%;97%;10

Palacios;A shower in spots;91;75;SSE;8;64%;65%;12

Palestine;A t-storm or two;86;69;NNE;8;63%;85%;7

Pampa;A morning t-storm;65;56;SE;10;60%;95%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A morning t-storm;70;55;ESE;6;62%;87%;6

Paris;A thunderstorm;81;67;NE;9;69%;83%;3

Pecos;Cooler with some sun;85;67;NNE;10;52%;85%;7

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;64;53;SE;8;59%;90%;9

Plainview;A morning t-storm;67;55;SE;10;77%;98%;4

Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;ESE;5;50%;57%;12

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;87;77;SE;9;71%;35%;12

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;86;74;ESE;11;72%;6%;12

Port Lavaca;Warm with a shower;93;76;SSE;8;57%;69%;11

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;92;72;ESE;5;61%;72%;10

Robstown;A shower in spots;92;73;SSE;8;65%;54%;11

Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;90;76;SE;9;66%;36%;12

Rocksprings;Partly sunny, warm;90;70;E;8;55%;33%;7

San Angelo;Not as warm;83;67;ESE;8;65%;39%;5

San Antonio;Partly sunny, warm;95;74;ENE;6;54%;57%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;ESE;5;55%;57%;12

San Marcos;Partial sunshine;93;72;ENE;8;52%;67%;9

Seminole;A thunderstorm;77;63;SE;9;72%;85%;5

Sherman-Denison;A thunderstorm;77;65;NE;8;81%;82%;3

Snyder;A t-storm, cooler;79;62;E;9;66%;91%;6

Sonora;Strong thunderstorms;90;70;E;9;61%;98%;6

Stephenville;Strong thunderstorms;79;67;ESE;7;79%;96%;7

Sulphur Springs;A thunderstorm;82;68;NNE;8;70%;82%;5

Sweetwater;A t-storm, cooler;83;65;E;9;66%;92%;7

Temple;Some sun, a t-storm;85;69;NE;8;75%;81%;7

Terrell;A thunderstorm;84;68;NNE;8;66%;82%;7

Tyler;A thunderstorm;85;70;NE;8;68%;83%;5

Uvalde;Clouds and sun;94;72;E;7;59%;55%;11

Vernon;A morning t-storm;74;63;ENE;9;60%;80%;6

Victoria;A shower in places;97;74;SSE;7;59%;68%;12

Waco;Some sun, a t-storm;84;70;NE;9;73%;82%;7

Weslaco;Breezy in the p.m.;92;71;SE;10;59%;27%;12

Wharton;A t-storm around;93;70;S;7;66%;64%;12

Wichita Falls;A couple of t-storms;75;62;NNE;10;79%;90%;5

Wink;A thunderstorm;79;66;ESE;13;60%;88%;7

Zapata;Partly sunny;98;76;SE;7;52%;4%;12

